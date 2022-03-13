Watch now: Decatur St. Patrick's Day Parade shows plenty of spirit with move to Sunday

DECATUR — After frigid weather made downtown Decatur’s St. Patrick’s Day parade a snow-go for Saturday, organizers took a gamble and switched it to Sunday afternoon.

And the luck of the Irish came through for them with sunny, blue skies and a bracing but tolerable air temperature of 40-plus degrees.

Parade Manager Jim Wrigley said that, aside from canceling the event entirely two years ago when COVID-19 showed up, this was the first time he had to shift the day of the parade due to unfriendly climatic conditions.

“You have no idea how complicated it is moving a parade from one whole day to the next,” said Wrigley, who was zipping around in a golf cart Sunday overseeing last-minute preparations.

Lingering COVID accommodations kept most people in the parade — and there were more than 300 of them — in their vehicles, but it all went off without a hitch. There were dozens of parade entries led by a phalanx of firetrucks, serving and antique, along with vehicles pulling trailers loaded with parade participants blowing bubbles at the waiting crowd and throwing out enough candy to represent a serious assault on dental health.

Wrigley said Decatur’s parade traces its history back some 40 years and has become a celebration of the close of winter and the start of spring, overlaid with a healthy dose of Irish heritage. The point, he said, is to remember the good things of life and acknowledge a proud lineage that has seen its share of cold, hard times and yet went on to forge a fresh start in the New World.

“The Irish came from a place that was in bad shape, hard times, and we came over here and just started kind of rebuilding ourselves,” said Wrigley.

“And those people then said, ‘You know what? Here is a crazy day in the middle of March, might be snowin’, might be rainin’, but let’s walk down the street and have a party.’”

That Blarney philosophy got no argument on Sunday, although some of the Girl Scouts waiting to take part and caught in a stiff breeze looked like they’d be willing to swap the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow for a warm living room. But the desire to salute Irish ancestry appeared to heat the blood to a warm dark green, and the girls of Central Illinois Service Unit 12 were all smiles as the parade moved off promptly at noon.

“Why take part in this? Because we love St. Patrick’s Day,” said Kellian Wrigley, service unit coordinator and a leader with Troop 3002 out of Warrensburg-Latham. “And it’s important to just represent and get out here to show the girls that we can be strong women; we’re just really excited to be part of it. And Irish ancestry doesn’t matter: Everybody's Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.”

Everybody was wearing green, too, including Leia the yellow lab who was sporting what appeared to be a green mini dress. The feisty dog was accompanied by her owners Mike Delatte and his 10-year-old daughter, Kerrigan.

“She is named after her great-grandmother, Patricia Kerrigan,” explained the girl’s 38-year-old father. “We’ve got a long lineage of Irish family and we’re very proud of the Irish side.”

The dog, by the way, isn’t named as some salute to long lost royalty from the Emerald Isle. “No, that name comes from Princess Leia; we’re also Star Wars nerds,” dad explained.

Parades are all about honoring tradition, commemorating significant events and saluting the worthy, and all that was wrapped up in one vehicle near the head of the procession: a 1994 bright red former Decatur Fire Department truck.

It’s now owned by William Moore, who said he first dreamed of having his very own fire vehicle when he was 9 and, now aged 65, had waited patiently until he had the means as an adult to indulge himself with the ultimate toy.

He’s turned it into a 9/11 rolling memorial with special custom logos honoring firefighters and first responders, many with Irish heritage, who gave their lives trying to save others when terror came to visit these shores.

“We refer to her as ‘Big Red,'" he said of his gleaming machine. “She is my pride and joy.”

