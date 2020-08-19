Watch now: Decatur was once home to world's largest kite manufacturer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A generation ago, the spring winds could be thanked for driving part of the Decatur economy.

The Hi-Flier Manufacturing Co. was billed as the world's largest kite maker. Headquartered north of downtown, it hired dozens of workers at the height of its business, producing model airplane kits, bird feeders and hockey sticks.

But it was the signature kite that put the factory on the map, with patriotic themes and names like the American Beauty, Strat-o-Flier and Hi-Flier Little Boy, with the slogan "Playmates of the Clouds." In the 1950s, many sold for 10 cents, with a promise to "fly higher than any other kite." Today, some of the vintage ones are for sale on Ebay.

The Sellers designed most of the machines that built the kites, which sent the Decatur name to dime stores far and wide — and then soaring into the heavens around the world.