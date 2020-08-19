Watch now: Decatur was once home to world's largest kite manufacturer

DECATUR — A generation ago, the spring winds could be thanked for driving part of the Decatur economy.
The Hi-Flier Manufacturing Co. was billed as the world's largest kite maker. Headquartered north of downtown, it hired dozens of workers at the height of its business, producing model airplane kits, bird feeders and hockey sticks.
But it was the signature kite that put the factory on the map, with patriotic themes and names like the American Beauty, Strat-o-Flier and Hi-Flier Little Boy, with the slogan "Playmates of the Clouds." In the 1950s, many sold for 10 cents, with a promise to "fly higher than any other kite." Today, some of the vintage ones are for sale on Ebay.
The Sellers designed most of the machines that built the kites, which sent the Decatur name to dime stores far and wide — and then soaring into the heavens around the world.
1921: Harvey A. Sellers, a paper salesman, begins tinkering with kite designs in his basement. Sellers "had noted the poor construction of other kites on the market and decided that he could improve on them," according to a 1969 story in The Decatur Daily Review. He eventually started using a wire loop to hold two sticks together — a decision credited with making the product strong but light.
1922: The Hi-Flier Kite Co. is officially founded, and within a week moves into Sellers' garage to handle orders. The bow kite and barn-door kite were early models.
1923: The company relocates to a plant at 165 E. Marietta St., where 34 employees produce 10,000 kites a day. "The whole world seems to be demanding kits and they keep asking for Hi-Flyers from Decatur," Sellers says a year later.
1928: Production reaches 20,000 kites a day as the company moves to 510 E. Wabash Ave.
1927: The company buys the Brist Manufacturing Co. of Topeka, Kansas, maker of dolls, games and toys.
1935: The company's glider airplane becomes a big seller, but was discontinued because the government put a freeze on balsa wood imports from Ecuador, which were used for life rafts during World War II.
1953: The assembly line employs 85 and makes six models, including a plastic variety.
1960: A 10,880-square-foot warehouse is built, followed by a 9,240-square-foot warehouse seven years later. At the height of sales in the 1960s, 200 workers were assembled on the site and manufacturing kites for Kroger and other commercial accounts became a bigger part of business.
1971: Needham, Massachusetts-based Damon Corp. buys the company. Damon makes mainly model rockets and chemistry lab supplies.
1978: Harvey Sellers Jr., son of the founder who took over in 1964, leaves the company. He later was a trustee of Millikin University. He died in 1984.
1981: It's announced the Hi-Flier Manufacturing Co. would be consolidated with Damon Corp. at the company's Estes Rocket Division in Penrose, Colorado, closing the business after 60 years. A Herald & Review story quoted a company official who said they hadn't made a profit since 1974, despite selling an estimated 6 million kites in the 1980 season. An auction was held in September 1981 at the Wabash factory, which had grown to a complex of 12 buildings. Today, a brick structure is the only sign of the manufacturer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!