Watch now: Decatur's airy 'front door' set to celebrate its 75th anniversary

'Oh! I have slipped the surly bonds of Earth

And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings…'

“High Flight”, by John Gillespie Magee.

DECATUR — When Dr. Stephen Huss wants to slip the surly bonds of earth and dance the sky on laughter-silvered wings, he heads out of his home city’s “front door”: Decatur Airport.

And it’s a surprisingly big front door, swinging wide over 2,200 acres of space and with runways measuring up to 8,500 feet long, the sixth longest in the Land of Lincoln. This is the airport’s 75th anniversary year and Huss wishes it many more happy landings. He said the airport, where many keen recreational pilots like him fly in and out of, is a symbol of freedom that is worth cherishing.

“General aviation, basically pilots who are not commercial pilots who enjoy renting or owning their own airplanes and helicopters and gyrocopters, is a benefit we enjoy in the United States to a much greater ability than many countries in the world,” said Huss, a 73-year-old retired orthopedic surgeon.

“We just have so much privilege in this country: I can go out in my airplane and just take off and go somewhere, and only have to talk to the tower to leave the airport. It’s a great deal of freedom and that thrill of flight, of going from A to B at almost 200 mph, that never gets old. Never.”

For everyone whose ability to slip the surly bonds is more limited, those in the know say there is still plenty of reason to celebrate the airport’s diamond anniversary. Airport Director Tim Wright (no, he regrets he isn't related to those famous brothers who shocked the seagulls at Kitty Hawk with man’s first flight in 1903) said his facility is a humming economic engine.

“We’re the community’s front door when it comes to aviation,” said Wright. “And when people do business with companies like Tate & Lyle and Caterpillar, the first impression of our community they get is when they fly into our airport. And we play a very important role with the air traffic associated events like the Farm Progress Show, for example; we’re very beneficial to our Decatur community. The airport is a gem.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He’ll get no argument from Nicole Bateman, president of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur-Macon County. She said if you don’t think Decatur’s airport is busy, spend a lunchtime out there watching all those private jets and planes ferrying people around.

“I think you would be surprised at how much activity the airport sees,” she added. “One of the main reasons why the Decatur Airport is so important to our business community is the connectivity. Businesses are more and more global these days and so being able to travel efficiently is important to the bottom line; time is money.”

But big runways humming with business travel or not, it isn’t always easy being a small town airport in a big world where shifting economic winds often make life challenging. Decatur relies on a heavy federal subsidy ($2.9 million, currently) to maintain its commercial passenger service and Wright was suitably over the moon with the arrival of United jets operated by SkyWest Airlines in 2020.

Then, however, COVID-19 taxied into view and grounded a lot of aviation business models in Decatur and nationwide. Such is the unpredictable turbulence of flying an airport business but passenger numbers are now climbing again and Wright, a former airport firefighter who worked his way up to his current job, thrives on high octane optimism.

“I love aviation,” said Wright, who did this interview by phone while attending the EAA AirVenture Air Show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. “And I love what we at this airport represent to the community. There is a bright future here and a lot of rich history worth celebrating.”

The airport is certainly going full throttle to host a lavish and free 75th Anniversary Air Show on August 14-15 . An impressive flight of military and civilian performers is on the program, including the USAF A-10 Demonstration Team and the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, along with some heart-stopping aerobatics demonstrations.

“Please, come out and see us,” said Wright, who notes that Central Illinois folk do have a long history of fascination with magnificent men, and women, and their flying machines. The very first recorded downstate flight in Illinois took place in 1910 in Decatur, just seven years after the Wright boys had first flown their way into history.

By 1932 Decatur was home to a 60 acre airport in the northwest corner of the city which staged aerobatic displays and all kinds of death-defying stunts watched by thousands of spectators. By 1943 the Decatur Park District had taken control of the airport, rumored to have had the worst runways in the country, and today’s pristine facility at its present site took wing in 1946 for the then staggering sum of $2 million.

It’s still owned and run by the Park District and maintaining that front door to the world costs city taxpayers some $1.5 million a year. Bill Clevenger, the Park District’s executive director, said it’s money well-spent. “Gosh, when you really think about it, that airport is an economic engine,” he added. “It connects Decatur with the world.”

Will the connection be there when the 150th anniversary flies into view, 75 years from now? Clevenger believes it will, although he can’t imagine what on earth our laughter-silvered wings will be attached to in the year 2096.

“Flying cars? You never know,” he said.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.