Watch now: ER nurse at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital recalls disaster response after 1996 tornadoes

Editor's note: This story is part of a larger project looking back at the 25th anniversary of the "two nights of fury," when back-to-back tornadoes struck the Decatur area. Click here for more coverage, including photos and video footage from April 1996.
Through their only window at the time, the HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital emergency room staff watched horizontal rains and heard the loud tornado winds during the first storm.
“I looked at the person next to me and I said ‘Boy, that sounds like a train’,” said Karen Reeves, an emergency nurse. “Right when I said it, I said ‘Let’s get out of here,’ and that’s when it hit.”
Although the first tornado touched down close to the hospital, destroying homes and businesses, downing trees and tearing off roofs, major injuries were limited.
“It was more walking wounded,” Reeves said about the cuts, broken appendages and observations she attended to. “Considering all the damage, we were lucky.”
While the first storm caught the staff a little off guard, that wasn’t the case when the second tornado hit the next day.
The sirens were activated and the staff was still emotionally alert from the previous night.
“We were standing on the ramp,” Reeves said. “We watched it go across town.”
To prepare for a disaster, the hospitals have warning levels. The April 1996 storms were categorized as an external disaster. “We were expecting a lot since it was right in our neighborhood,” Reeves said, reflecting on the first night. “We had gobs of people all standing around waiting. Thankfully we didn’t need them.”
The next evening, because the storm hit closer to the west side of the city near Decatur Memorial Hospital, the external disaster was not called out to the St. Mary’s staff. “That’s probably when we should have, because we actually had more people,” Reeves said.
In the days that followed, St. Mary’s was able to position a first-aid mobile unit on the west side of the city during the cleanup. “It was just a lot of people working, cleaning up, stepping on nails, cuts,” Reeves said. “No real injuries during that cleanup.”
