Watch now: ER nurse at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital recalls disaster response after 1996 tornadoes

The sirens were activated and the staff was still emotionally alert from the previous night.

“We were standing on the ramp,” Reeves said. “We watched it go across town.”

To prepare for a disaster, the hospitals have warning levels. The April 1996 storms were categorized as an external disaster. “We were expecting a lot since it was right in our neighborhood,” Reeves said, reflecting on the first night. “We had gobs of people all standing around waiting. Thankfully we didn’t need them.”

The next evening, because the storm hit closer to the west side of the city near Decatur Memorial Hospital, the external disaster was not called out to the St. Mary’s staff. “That’s probably when we should have, because we actually had more people,” Reeves said.

In the days that followed, St. Mary’s was able to position a first-aid mobile unit on the west side of the city during the cleanup. “It was just a lot of people working, cleaning up, stepping on nails, cuts,” Reeves said. “No real injuries during that cleanup.”

