Watch now: Festive finery dazzles visitors to the Oglesby Mansion

DECATUR — There is no place like someone else’s home for the holidays.

Which is especially true if the residence in question happens to be a spectacular Italianate Victorian mansion in Decatur where Gov. Richard J. Oglesby used to celebrate the festive season.

The house at 421 W. William St. closed out its season of last-Sunday-of-the-month public viewings with a Christmas tea, featuring cookies, tea and punch, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Decorations were a swirl of elaborate Yule trees, garlands and swags, complemented by table displays featuring china that dated from Oglesby’s time, and the overall effect was of sumptuous opulence fit for a man who was a major mover and shaker of his time.

Not that the three-time governor and close friend of Abraham Lincoln would have recognized all that glittered in the house he had first moved into in 1875. Twinkling electric Christmas lights, for example, would not have brightened the shadowed, gas-lit rooms that Oglesby knew.

“Well, today we did something special,” explained Marcel Parker, a member of the board of directors who look after the home and who specialized in handling the decorations. “We did a theme of old and new Christmas decorations at the Oglesby Mansion with some new Christmas trees from 2021, and we have some old trees in the old style.”

The new trees, including a towering 12-footer in the dining room, feature all that new-fangled electric lighting. The older style trees are darker but richer in texture: “Back then they used fruit, strung popcorn, cranberries, things like that,” said Parker. “And so we use this combination of old and new throughout the mansion.”

And it worked well with wide-eyed visitors, who drifted from room to room taking it all in and marveling at the palaces the elite among us built for themselves 146 years ago.

“This is just splendid, really lovely,” said Leslie Hein, who was visiting with 14-year-old daughter Valerie. They had just come from the Christmas house hosted at the circa 1875 James Millikin homestead and were indulging in a rich afternoon of mansion tours.

“We decorate at home,” added Hein, who lives in Decatur. “But not this spectacular.”

Her daughter isn’t sure, though, if the modern Christmases she knows built around informal family gatherings and togetherness aren’t more inviting then the Yules of Victorian propriety.

“I kind of think it’s more special now then it was back then,” she said. “More people celebrate it now and they are kind of like all together.”

But when it comes to finding interesting stuff under the Christmas tree, it’s hard to beat some of the quirky historical gifts lying in wait at the Oglesby Mansion. Among its collection of historical souvenirs, for example, is a wooden leg said to have belonged to the Mexican general and former Mexican President Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna.

This was the guy who wiped out Davy Crockett and comrades at the Alamo. Years later, in the Mexican War of 1847, the wooden leg was abandoned when Illinois soldiers, including Oglesby, took Santa Anna’s forces by surprise and forced him to flee on horseback, leaving his leg behind.

Or rather, legs. There is a second Santa Anna wooden leg on display at the Illinois State Military Museum in Springfield. That one is a bit more fancy, but it lacks the rich library setting, all decked out in Christmas finery, that sets off the faux limb in a lit display case at the Oglesby Mansion.

Docent Barb Hipple said the governor himself managed to get through all his conflicts, including the Civil War, with all limbs intact. But he did stop a bullet that tore through a lung and lodged near his spine, a 1-ounce chunk of lead he would carry for the rest of his life.

Hipple said it’s a Christmas miracle he survived the wound and went on to build one of the most beautiful homes in Decatur history.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

