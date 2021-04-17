Watch now: How Sharon United Methodist Church rose from the rubble after 1996 tornado

The tornado was far enough away that Lehn said she didn’t feel she was in danger. After they were sure they were safe, Lehn and her husband drove toward the church. “And everything is gone,” she remembers.

The next step included a massive cleanup. Along with members of the congregation, volunteers and donations were provided by others in the community. “It was amazing how people just pitched in and would just show up to help pick up,” Lehn said.

In the meantime, Grace United Methodist Church offered their old sanctuary for the Sharon UMC Sunday services.

The decision to rebuild was quick and unanimous. The congregation broke ground for the new building in the winter. “We had a ceremony to dedicate the new church in September 1997,” Leeper said.

The builders attempted to erect the new church where the existing foundation remained. Rooms were rearranged and added, including the sanctuary, fellowship hall and a Sunday School room.

Although the building was destroyed, a few pieces survived. The piano, a deacon’s chair, an original pew and a baptismal font as well as a few hymnals were found in good condition under the rubble. “Other than that, not much,” Leeper said about what remained.