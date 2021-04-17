Watch now: How Sharon United Methodist Church rose from the rubble after 1996 tornado

Editor's note: This story is part of a larger project looking back at the 25th anniversary of the "two nights of fury," when back-to-back tornadoes struck the Decatur area. Click here for more coverage, including photos and video footage from April 1996.
Martha Leeper lived across the street from the Sharon United Methodist Church.
As a mother of two small boys, she was spending Friday afternoon playing outside with her family before the second storm hit the area. “It was just a really freaky day,” Leeper said. “It was very warm and very windy.”
The family knew something was about to happen through the sudden change in the weather conditions. As the tornado passed, Leeper remembered the temperature rose and the pressure changed. She said she didn’t hear the typical sound of a train. “It was just really eerie when it went over,” she said.
The family inspected their homestead and farm for damages, only to see the church was gone and other surrounding homes.
Jean Lehn, 89, lived about a half-mile down the street from the church. Her in-laws, who were her main concern, lived close to her. Everyone took cover in the basements. “And I was in the south bedroom window watching it swirl,” she said. “It was just a big gray cloud when it went by, no funnel that I recall.”
The tornado was far enough away that Lehn said she didn’t feel she was in danger. After they were sure they were safe, Lehn and her husband drove toward the church. “And everything is gone,” she remembers.
The next step included a massive cleanup. Along with members of the congregation, volunteers and donations were provided by others in the community. “It was amazing how people just pitched in and would just show up to help pick up,” Lehn said.
In the meantime, Grace United Methodist Church offered their old sanctuary for the Sharon UMC Sunday services.
The decision to rebuild was quick and unanimous. The congregation broke ground for the new building in the winter. “We had a ceremony to dedicate the new church in September 1997,” Leeper said.
The builders attempted to erect the new church where the existing foundation remained. Rooms were rearranged and added, including the sanctuary, fellowship hall and a Sunday School room.
Although the building was destroyed, a few pieces survived. The piano, a deacon’s chair, an original pew and a baptismal font as well as a few hymnals were found in good condition under the rubble. “Other than that, not much,” Leeper said about what remained.
Leeper’s home was close to the church. “There’s a lot of destruction everywhere, but you’re focused on your little corner,” she said.
Throughout the storm and following months, Leeper said she knew a higher power was with her and the church. “Even through this, God was present in the entire situation,” she said.
The cost of the new building was paid off within three years. “It’s just amazing,” Leeper said. “We’re here and we’re still in ministry. It’s a blessing.”
