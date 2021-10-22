Watch now: How Shelbyville saved its iconic Chautauqua

SHELBYVILLE — Melissa Clark remembers the Chautauqua Auditorium of her childhood decked out as a haunted house.

“It was set up behind the stage,” said Clark, 39, who grew up here. “And they used to have a carnival with food trucks surrounding it.”

The circular Forest Park building is the biggest of its kind in the world, able to seat 5,000 people. Built in 1903, the 20-sided structure was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.

But by 2009, and after years of maintenance issues, it had fallen into disrepair and landed on the list of “10 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois” put together by the group Landmarks Illinois.

Today, the imposing Chautauqua has been spared from razing by a massive fundraising and community effort that has restored and safeguarded the space for future generations.

Recommended for you…

“It’s just heartwarming to hear,” said Mark Shanks, who has been part of the colossal project.

Shanks arrived in Shelbyville 20 years ago and admired the Chautauqua. “But there was talk back then that they don’t use it anymore and they were probably going to tear it down someday,” he said. “I said, ‘no, no, no.’ You can’t tear down a building like this.”

Shanks owns the local Monical's Pizza restaurant and had contacts with the Shelbyville Chamber of Commerce.

“As I got to be more involved in the community,” he said, “I saw the plight of this building.”

‘Major structural failures’

The arena was constructed at the height of the Chautauqua (pronounced shuh-TAW’-kwuh) movement, an effort that brought a traveling road show of speakers, entertainment and education to communities. It started in New York state and quickly became popular as communal gatherings in other areas.

“It was a kind of Bible summer camp movement that swept across the nation,” Shanks said.

In Shelbyville, which had a population about 5,000 at the time, people would camp in the park, often throughout July. Programs included music, education, religious and political speakers.

To encourage others to visit, the Shelbyville Chautauqua Association decided to build a permanent assembly hall. “This became the Chautauqua building,” Shanks said.

They found a builder in H.B. Trout, whose background was in bridges. The goal was to create a big space for large crowds. Trout created a radial roof truss system.

“That would be ideal for an auditorium and places where you have an audience, because then there’s no center pillars or anything to block the view of the stage. This building is built basically like a large bicycle wheel sitting on top of a bunch of posts,” Shanks said.

Above the auditorium, which has a 150-foot diameter, Grecian statues representing art, music and drama were installed atop the stage.

By the 1910s and 1920s, vaudevillians Gallagher & Shean and bandleader George Goforth performed regularly. It was also a stop for President William Howard Taft, three-time presidential candidate William Jennings Bryan and evangelist Billy Sunday.

Over the years, the gigantic wooden superstructure required lots of upkeep. The roof was especially problematic.

In the 1960s, Jim Bolinger spent time in the Chautauqua as a child. “Over the years, sometimes they would put together a project to work on it,” he said. “But never extensive enough.”

Heavy snow in the late 1970s caused the roof to collapse after a truss gave way. At one point, the dark and increasingly dilapidated space was used for haunted tours.

Clark was disappointed to see the Chautauqua slowly disintegrate through the years.

“I would have liked for my children to utilize it more, like I did,” she said.

‘We had major structural failures’

By the 2010s, the estimated repair costs at ballooned to $1.75 million. A committee was formed to raise funds through vendor fairs, auctions and private donations.

The city took over the building in the 1930s. Jeff Johnson, Shelbyville 's current mayor, didn’t want to be the elected official who ended the Chautauqua.

“There’s been an effort that’s been going on for a lot of years,” he said.

Johnson researched the options during the past decade. “I thought it was important to save a piece of our history,” he said. “Whenever you look at it, you see how unique of a building it was.”

The committee’s work was stalled by surging costs and other issues. Shanks gathered others who were determined to bring the Chautauqua back to life.

Fundraisers were organized, which helped repair and replace windows on the top level. “The city had actually made the windows years before, but they put them in storage and never put them in,” Shanks said.

With each repair, more problems were found. The committee found a contractor experienced in restoring timber frames and barns.

“We had major structural failures going on,” Shanks said.

The problems were so daunting that it was decided that residents should vote on whether to continue funding repairs. In March 2020, 60% cast ballots in support of preservation at a cost of $750,000-$800,000.

Major construction started about a year ago, with a new roof, paint and windows, as well as other structural repairs. One of the biggest challenges was the pea-gravel floor.

“It was always dusty, musty, not very clean,” Shanks said.

A concrete floor as well as refurbishing the stage brought the total cost to $100,000, paid for through donated money.

“The community’s outpouring of support has been fantastic,” Shanks said. “I got to the point where I couldn’t get anything done in here because people kept wanting to come in and see the building, so I’ve been playing tour guide.”

One of the crew members was Clark’s 18-year-old son Ethan Clark. He was working for the Shelbyville Park District and played a part restoring the building that meant so much to his mom as a child.

“He painted it and helped out with that,” she said.

What comes next

Other new features, including modern curtains and LED lighting, have been added to the stage and the statues have been restored.

But the historical elements remain. A bell used to announce a speaker or performance still hangs from the building. So is the backstage wall that has autographs from visitors and performers, including brides and grooms, The Chicago Ladies Sax Band, Gallery of the Dog Circus, and others dating back to 1903.

“We are keeping this just the way it is,” Shanks said. “They say Dolly Parton signed the wall here sometime, but I haven’t been able to find it.”

Country singer Barbara Mandrell, REO Speedwagon and bluegrass singer Alison Krauss also performed on the Chautauqua stage. The committee hopes to invite some of the big acts back for a future grand re-opening.

Bollinger, who remembers what this space looked like in the 1960s, is ready for the stage to be occupied again with popular acts. “It was built for an audience,” he said. “And they will be able to get nice crowds.”

Events have been scheduled on the Shelbyville calendar, including performances and weddings.

“We heard loud and clear from the public that, if you’re going to save the building, we want to see you use the building,” Shanks said.

The plan is to have the auditorium function as a tourist attraction and museum, serving as an economic development tool, he said.

“People will be able to come in here and walk around the building and learn the history of Shelbyville,” Shanks said. “The structure is so amazing that when you look up at it, the first thing everybody does is pull out their cell phones and start snapping pictures of the ceiling, because there’s just nothing else like it.”

‘It was needing love’

Today, the Shelbyville site is one of the last Chautauqua auditoriums left in the U.S.

The restoration was an all-consuming effort for volunteers and Shanks, who now serves on the city council.

“Part of it was by people who wanted to see this building saved,” he said about the election.

The space has a special connection for Shanks and his new bride Joani Foor, who held their wedding reception there. Darrell Best married the couple, having performed previous marriage ceremonies in the building.

“It was needing love,” he said about the building. “It’s just an amazing job that was accomplished here.”

Said Shanks: “It was well worth the effort and the energy. It really was a community project that the whole community can be proud of. It’s paying dividends already.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.