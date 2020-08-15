Watch now: Memories rekindled during Lincoln Square Theater tours

Owens said she recently started the "Adopt a Project" program where those looking to revitalize an older building can get help finding the tools that will help.

Those in need of assistance can call at (217) 791-1385 or reach out through the History of the Heartland Facebook page to begin the process of finding groups who can help with the projects. She said the Masonic Temple board of directors has already reached out with a list of repairs needed for their building and she's currently working to find individuals or groups that can do those projects.

"Hopefully that can be a spark to get some things going," Owens said. "I think the older buildings all have stories to tell."

Buildings that were highlighted during Historic Preservation Week included homes and businesses. Among them was the Avon Theater on Thursday when its owner, Skip Huston, was surprised with an award recognizing the 22 years of work he's put into keeping the building up and running.

Owens said she hopes that by highlighting Huston's work, others in the community would be inspired to help preserve historic buildings in Decatur.