Watch now: Memories rekindled during Lincoln Square Theater tours

DECATUR — Krista Kline took a trip back in time Saturday, reminiscing about time spent as a child watching live music shows at the Lincoln Square Theater.
Kline, a 47-year-old born and raised in Decatur, said her fond memories of the historic structure in downtown Decatur also include time spent as a volunteer usher, helping with various events, including a show celebrating the music of Patsy Cline.
The memories came back to her Saturday when she, accompanied by her mother, 67-year-old Karla Knott, and her son, Hunter, 8, stepped foot inside the theater for a tour. Kline said she currently lives in St. Louis and wanted to visit Decatur when the theater became open to the public.
"The architecture itself is as pretty as I remember," Kline said. "I think we need some updates with the painting, ceiling and some of the structure."
Tours, lasting around 15 minutes, were given during an open house where members of the public could see limited areas of the building, including the auditorium. The open house event was orchestrated by Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater, a nonprofit group that recently took ownership of the building and have announced plans to do restoration work and eventually turn the theater into a self-sustaining business.
The group announced its future goals for the theater on Wednesday, including plans to host various live shows and events once necessary repairs are complete. They're looking to raise $500,000 in donations to fund the project and reached out to community members for help.
"I think they have a really good business plan to move forward," Kline said.
Jeff Springman, 34, said he's intrigued by the thought of a new venue to watch live music shows. What captured the attention of the Decatur resident most were the "classy" designs and architecture, an aspect theater officials have said they intend to keep during renovations. The acoustics in the auditorium were also impressive, Springman said.
"What came to my mind is how cool would it have been as a kid to come here and see this in all of its grandeur," Springman said. "I'd like to take my kids here someday."
Gary Strong, 75, was involved with the theater from 1992 to 2012 as a board member, as well as performing his own marionette show. Strong was also among those lined up for tours of the building.
"I came here as a child, all the big Disney movies played here," Strong said.
The open house was one of several events that were part of the first Historic Preservation Week organized by History of the Heartland. The past week was dedicated to sharing and remembering the history of old buildings around Decatur.
Co-project Chairwoman Ayn Owens said the goal of Historic Preservation Week was to not only spotlight the rich history around Decatur, but offer a helping hand in preservation efforts.
Owens said she recently started the "Adopt a Project" program where those looking to revitalize an older building can get help finding the tools that will help.
Those in need of assistance can call at (217) 791-1385 or reach out through the History of the Heartland Facebook page to begin the process of finding groups who can help with the projects. She said the Masonic Temple board of directors has already reached out with a list of repairs needed for their building and she's currently working to find individuals or groups that can do those projects.
"Hopefully that can be a spark to get some things going," Owens said. "I think the older buildings all have stories to tell."
Buildings that were highlighted during Historic Preservation Week included homes and businesses. Among them was the Avon Theater on Thursday when its owner, Skip Huston, was surprised with an award recognizing the 22 years of work he's put into keeping the building up and running.
Owens said she hopes that by highlighting Huston's work, others in the community would be inspired to help preserve historic buildings in Decatur.
"I think this new push to preserve the historical buildings is very good," Huston said. "I would caution people who look at the old days as if they are gone and there are no good days coming. Those were good days, but there are good days every day."
Looking back at Decatur's Lincoln Square Theater
