Watch now: Mission is to save Harristown piece of rail history

HARRISTOWN — A piece of Central Illinois urban rail history is in danger, but a Bloomington man has plans to save it.

Outside of an old interurban train station in Harristown is a crumbling 110-year-old electric passenger car once run by the Illinois Terminal Railroad Co.

For decades, the wood and steel sleeping car has sat dormant outside the train station, which has housed antiques, furniture, a Coca-Cola museum and now a family.

Current property owners wanting to remove the train have offered a deal: The train car is free to anyone who can get it off the lawn. If not, Passenger Car 535 will be scrapped by the end of the year.

That's when 36-year-old aircraft mechanic David Parker, of Bloomington, got involved.

"This train is in very real danger of being lost forever," Parker told The Pantagraph while surveying the interior of the car, which used to run through Bloomington-Normal in the early 1900s. "I think the train is worth preserving for its history."

Parker, who has experience restoring old airplanes, some dating to the 1930s, is raising funds to move "Sleeper Car 535" from Harristown to his property along Old Route 66 in Bloomington. If successful, Parker envisions turning the train into a diner for people traveling the Mother Road or through Bloomington to enjoy.

But more importantly, Parker wants to preserve a piece of Illinois history.

The Illinois Traction System connected cities using electric lines to power small "traction" cars, according to the McLean County Museum of History. In the early 1900s, people could easily travel between Bloomington, Peoria, Springfield, Decatur, Champaign and Danville on such passenger trains.

Sleeper Car 535 was one such car that would have run through the area. The St. Louis Car Co. built the 55-foot car in 1911, which ran until the 1950s when Illinois Terminal ceased passenger service and eventually closed operations permanently.

In the late '60s, a pair of brothers attempted to rehab Sleeper Car 535 after getting it for $1 from the Illinois Terminal Railroad president. Gary Forshaw, 74, of Edwardsville, spent several years working to restore the car after purchasing the train in 1966 with his stepbrother, Fred Blue. While the two weren't sure exactly what their plans for the train were, they did what they could to save it from being scraped.

"We bought roles of tar paper and covered the roof the best we could and then started working on the sides of it, which was steel plate over a wood body," said Forshaw.

Once the work was complete, the train was promised to the Illinois Railway Museum in Union, but the paperwork fell through, Forshaw said. The train ended up going to the Monticello Railroad Museum before it was moved or sold to past owners at the Harristown train station.

In danger of being destroyed once again, Parker has taken on the lofty project of restoring the train.

For several months he has built bracing along the interior, which has fallen into disrepair with cables hanging from the ceiling and planks of wood missing.

Parker intended to use a trucking company to move the train on a semitrailer but quickly found out the hulking 55-foot, 107,000-pound piece of equipment was going to need something more to travel the roughly 50 miles back to Bloomington.

The only people qualified to move the train, he said, would be a company specializing in moving historic houses. He has since been quoted from three separate companies that the move from Harristown to Bloomington would run around $30,000.

Parker has set up a GoFundMe to raise an additional $20,000 for the restoration project. As of Wednesday, 40 people have donated a total $2,616 to the cause, but Parker fears he will not raise the funds in time to meet the current property owner's deadline to have it gone by this winter.

"If no one will save the train car, which is the way it's looking right now, they're just going to scrap it," said Parker. "It's 110 years old and this may be the end of the line for the train car.

"I either raise the money or I don't. Certainly, before winter sets in, the train will be gone one way or another."

