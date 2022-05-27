Watch now: Mission to serve comrades continues for Macon County Honor Guard members

DECATUR – At the funeral of a veteran, the Macon County Honor Guard fires a three-shot volley into the air.

One for honor. One for duty. One for country.

The flag over the casket is folded and presented to the veteran's widow or widower, to the eldest child, or whomever the family designates, along with the shells from the three shots. Once folded, that flag is never to be unfolded again, but to be displayed, usually in a flag case, in a place of honor.

“Our sole purpose is to provide the final rites for fallen veterans,” said Commander Charles Loury, who has been with the Honor Guard since 2007.

The Macon County Honor Guard is made up of honorably discharged veterans from all branches of the service, ranging in age from 57 to 92. Loury said they must be retired because sometimes they have as many as three funerals to do in a day, and because they receive no funding other than donations, and all are volunteers, they can't expect veterans to take off work to serve.

The Honor Guard was started in 1995 by Rudy Escobar and Jim Parker, with members from a variety of veterans' organizations. The group also serves at events such as Memorial Day and Veterans Day commemorations, but only if it will not prevent them from providing rites at veterans' funerals, said Junior Vice Commander Tom Black.

“When I first got in, in 2007, we did over 200 funerals,” Loury said. “We don't like anybody left behind. We try to give all the services we can to the vets. Last year, we did 134 funerals. So far this year, we have done 38 to 40. We have scheduled funerals all the way up to June 19.”

Loury prefers to take 18 members to a funeral to do the full honors, but can't always muster that many. Two stay in the tent with the family and the casket. Seven fire the three-shot volley. One gives the speech honoring the fallen veteran. One folds the flag. One plays “Taps” on the bugle, which nowadays is generally a recording of the piece, though the bugler holds a bugle to his or her lips containing a playback device. Once Loury received a call only two hours prior to the funeral and could only provide two people, but they went because that's what they do.

New recruits find them for the most part, Loury said, though Black keeps his eyes open when he's out and about and if he sees someone in a service hat, he offers his card and asks them to consider joining the Honor Guard.

“Our problem is getting the younger people,” Loury said. “One gentleman out there, he's a Korean War vet and he's 91. He's an active 91.”

Black said the average age is 78 to 80, and the youngest veteran is 56.

One member of the Honor Guard is designated at a funeral to give the speech honoring the fallen soldier, and is asked to memorize it rather than read it to make it more moving and personal. That speech, in part:

“Fellow Americans, let us so live that when the keeper of the eternal records shall have called our names for the last time, those we leave behind may say of us as we now say of (the veteran), 'Here lies all that is mortal of a true-hearted comrade and a fearless defender of his country and flag.'”

When Black reaches the end of the speech, he said, he looks into the eyes of the member of the family designated to receive the folded flag and speaks directly to that person.

Honor Guard member Jim Roach collects the small flags cemeteries plant at veterans' graves, when the cemeteries are finished with them, cleans them up and folds them into tiny replicas of the folded flag given to the family. The small ones are given to the children or grandchildren of the veteran at the funeral.

Everything the Honor Guard does is military tradition handed down over the years, Loury said.

The only “pay” that members of the Honor Guard receive is the thanks of the veterans' families, Black said.

“This is the last tribute of respect that we can do for a fellow veteran,” Black said. “Unless you've been in a situation like that, you don't know. If (Loury and I) were in the same foxhole, he would protect my life before he'd protect his own. It's the same camaraderie. You've got to have that same respect for our fellow veterans. Our pay is when the family comes up with tears in their eyes and they say 'thank you for doing this.'”

