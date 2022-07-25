Watch now: Moweaqua dedicates street in honor of disaster 90 years ago

MOWEAQUA — Mike Potsick didn’t have the opportunity to meet his father in person.

Three months before he was born, his father died in the Moweaqua Coal Mine disaster 90 years ago.

“But I’ve lived here my entire life,” he said.

This year marks the anniversary of the disaster, an event that took the lives of 54 miners on Christmas Eve 1932. Potsick’s father, as well as one of his older brothers, perished.

West Cherry Street, the road leading up to the monument honoring the men’s lives, was dedicated on Sunday, with the name Coal Miner’s Way.

“This is an honorary name,” said Moweaqua Mayor Shawn Conlin.

Although only a few community members remember that day, many of those on hand to witness the dedication heard the stories from their loved ones who survived the disaster or lived in the community at the time. Historical information is available at the Moweaqua Coal Mine Museum on South Main Street.

“This was during the height of the depression,” said Debbie Adams Arnold, whose grandfather, Ira Adams, was one of only two miners who survived that day. “Jobs were very hard to find.”

The Potsick home was near the opening of where the mine once stood. The last of 17 children, Potsick still lives in the house. “There’s probably layers of untold stories in this house,” said his daughter Susan Newhouse. “Moweaqua is a really tight-knit community. I’ve always worried that that part is starting to slip away.”

Although she lives in Naperville, Newhouse was raised in the southside home as well. “It’s a pretty quiet end of town,” she said about her childhood neighborhood. “To see that recognition really means a lot.”

Former Moweaqua Mayor Boomer Neece presented the idea of dedicating the southside corner in honor of the historical event. “The seed was planted probably nine months ago,” Conlin said. “I thought it was a wonderful idea. It was definitely something we needed to do.”

The village board passed resolution 2022-R1 on June 14, authorizing the street name.

The recent tragedy the community endured with the death of two Central A&M students in a car accident was a reminder of how a group of people can come together, the mayor said. “As I was thinking about this day, I thought, wow, that rocked our worlds so much,” Conlin said. “I can’t begin to imagine how far reaching this tragedy was for not only our residents, but area towns."

While planning the dedication, the mayor found an organization researching coal mine communities and their histories. “They’re doing a project, kind of like the Lincoln Trail,” Conlin said.

With the dedication of Coal Miner’s Way, the mayor hopes to bring a route of tourism to Moweaqua. “You’ve already got one thing going for you,” Conlin said. “You’re the one and only.”

Newhouse’s son Roman will be leaving for college soon. Although he was raised near Chicago, he admits he will be taking his heritage with him.

“My mom, thankfully, has made it her obligation to make sure I never forget where I came from and where my family came from,” he said. “I’m thankful to have commemorations like this to dedicate to future generations, why it’s so important that we talk about our past. I know I have a hard working past. I have people in my family that won’t give up. It keeps me working.”