Watch now: Overlooked history, unsung heroes in Mattoon cemeteries

MATTOON — The Dec. 30, 1903, fire that swept through the Iroquois Threatre in Chicago caused a stampede that killed 602 attendees, including the Eldridge brothers of Mattoon.
The Mattoon Daily Journal reported that the funeral for Monte, 24, and Harry, 17, was the largest the city had ever seen. Mourners overflowed the Methodist church that hosted it, while scores more waited outside for the procession to Dodge Grove Cemetery.
"The entire community was in mourning and in shock over this, but today if you mentioned either of those guys, no one would know who you were talking about," said Randy Ervin, a Mattoon resident and author.
Ervin has written his sixth book, "Dead People Have Interesting Things To Say," to spotlight such overlooked history that is recorded by gravestone inscriptions at Mattoon cemeteries. This collection of stories about noteworthy people buried there also brings attention to the graves of many veterans.
The author, who retired as chief of the Lake Land College Police Department in 2017, said he has always been interested in cemeteries for both the architecture of headstones and the history within the inscriptions. Ervin said he decided a few years ago to collect as many of those stories as he could find and compile them into a book. He said this move was inspired, in part, by him coming across the grave of World War II veteran William Haskell while walking at Dodge Grove.
"The inscription on the bottom of his tombstone read, ‘Lost in the Battle of Java Sea.’ It struck me that I was standing there at the final resting place of this war hero who gave his life in battle and I had never heard of him," Ervin said. "Here was a real-life flesh and blood human being who had a life and friends and family. And he made the ultimate sacrifice for all of us, yet most people in Mattoon probably have no idea who he was. That just seemed so sad.”
Haskell, 29, was serving as a sailor on the cruiser USS Houston when it was sunk during this naval battle between Allied and Japanese forces in 1942 near what was then the Dutch East Indies.
Ervin said he wondered how much other overlooked history there is in local cemeteries, so he decided last fall to walk through Dodge Grove and seek out other stories. He set a goal of walking a section or two at a time, looking for noteworthy inscriptions.
"I was amazed at the things I found. There were veterans who were killed in various Civil War battles. There were people who were born in foreign countries, immigrated to America and settled in Mattoon," Ervin said.
After completing his survey of Dodge Grove, Ervin walked through and took photos at Calvary Cemetery and Resthaven Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mattoon, as well. He then began the months-long process of researching the people and events referenced by the inscriptions. He scoured newspaper archives and websites to help piece together the history of those individuals, plus monuments at the cemeteries.
Ervin encountered tragedies, such as railroad disasters that claimed the lives of engineers David Allison and Webb Ross; triumphs, like umpire Thomas Grissom being inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and James Sullivan winning the Pulitzer Prize for investigative journalism with Newsday on heroin trafficking; and historical footnotes, including Roger Wiley being listed as a descendent of President Zachary Taylor.
The author also found stories about veterans who died in every war from the Civil War, including Col. James Monroe, an early Mattoon mayor, being killed in action at the Battle of Farmington, to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. In between, there are stories about local residents who stormed the beaches at Normandy on D-Day and who fought in the Battle of the Bulge during World War II.
In writing this book, Ervin said his main focus was to honor local citizens who accomplished great things.
“It’s a shame that most of these people have been long forgotten,” Ervin said. “Especially the war veterans who were killed in combat. We should never forget them. They deserve to be remembered and honored for their service and sacrifice. “
Ervin is selling copies of his book for $15. Those who would like to purchase a copy can contact him by phone at (217) 246-7170 or by email at randyjervin@icloud.com.
