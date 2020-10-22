Watch now: Overlooked history, unsung heroes in Mattoon cemeteries

"The inscription on the bottom of his tombstone read, ‘Lost in the Battle of Java Sea.’ It struck me that I was standing there at the final resting place of this war hero who gave his life in battle and I had never heard of him," Ervin said. "Here was a real-life flesh and blood human being who had a life and friends and family. And he made the ultimate sacrifice for all of us, yet most people in Mattoon probably have no idea who he was. That just seemed so sad.”

Haskell, 29, was serving as a sailor on the cruiser USS Houston when it was sunk during this naval battle between Allied and Japanese forces in 1942 near what was then the Dutch East Indies.

Ervin said he wondered how much other overlooked history there is in local cemeteries, so he decided last fall to walk through Dodge Grove and seek out other stories. He set a goal of walking a section or two at a time, looking for noteworthy inscriptions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I was amazed at the things I found. There were veterans who were killed in various Civil War battles. There were people who were born in foreign countries, immigrated to America and settled in Mattoon," Ervin said.