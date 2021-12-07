Watch now: Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day marked at Lake Decatur

DECATUR – There wasn't a sound except boots on wood as United States Navy Logistics Specialist Second Class Michael Lipscomb carried the wreath to the edge of the dock at Lake Decatur on Tuesday. Even the lake's geese, swimming in the frigid waters nearby, were silent.

He gently tossed it into the water and secured a line from it to the dock, then stepped back and saluted, as his fellow sailors, Yeoman First Class Adrian Bracamonte and Personnel Specialist Second Class Sean Hennies, who had accompanied him but waited behind several feet, also saluted.

Tuesday was the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that killed 2,403, wounded 1,000 more and marked the entry of the United States into World War II. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in an address to the nation the next day, called it “a date which will live in infamy.”

“No matter how long it may take us to overcome this premeditated invasion, the American people in their righteous might will win through to absolute victory,” Roosevelt said. “I believe I interpret the will of the Congress and of the people when I assert that we will not only defend ourselves to the uttermost, but will make very certain that this form of treachery shall never endanger us again.”

Macon County Veterans Assistance Commission and Macon County Honor Guard conducted the solemn ceremony on the shore of the lake outside The Beach House Restaurant.

Lipscomb's first assignment was at Pearl Harbor when he had just joined the Navy.

“I was able to go to the (USS) Arizona memorial and walk about the deck plates,” Lipscomb said. “It is my honor to serve and remember them as they were.”

Featured speaker James Keith, United States Army, retired, said Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day wasn't established until 1994.

“If my math is correct, that's about 24 days and 52 years past due,” Keith said.

The reason everyone was out in the cold on Tuesday, he said, was to appreciate the selfless sacrifice of the individuals who served.

“A couple of things I discovered, while I was preparing for this, is the youngest World War II veteran who served was 12 years old,” Keith said, referring to Calvin Graham, who enlisted in Houston, Texas on Aug. 15, 1942. “I pray to God this is never allowed to happen again. The oldest that I could find may have been Theodore Roosevelt Jr., who at 54 commanded an infantry division in North Africa less than one year after the attack on Pearl Harbor and died at age 56 a little over one month after his landing at Utah Beach in 1944 and was subsequently awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. At 57, I pray to God that in the event that I am ever needed, I am still willing and able to serve this great country.”

Among the dead on the USS Arizona were a father and son, and 23 sets of brothers. As of Tuesday, no more than 75 survivors are estimated to still be living. American service members wounded in action during World War II numbered 671,278, and 407,316 killed in action, he said.

The sacrifices of the military in any of the nation's conflicts were the same, he said.

“Ask a combat veteran. Maybe they'll tell you,” Keith said. “Maybe. So how did a fleet of 67 Imperial Japanese ships travel approximately 4,000 miles without being detected? Much has been written about the intelligence failures leading up to the attack on Pearl Harbor, who knew what and when about the attack continues to be the subject of research. As a retired lieutenant colonel who spent the last years of my Army career as an operational level planner, who has been taught the value of history, especially military history, throughout my career, I think the U.S. failure at Pearl Harbor is the same failure that preceded many of our conflicts. These failures are the result of national indifference, apathy, and polarizing partisanship while the international political environment changes. We react to these changes instead of anticipating them. We have only to look over here,” he added, pointing to the nearby 9/11 memorial, “brought here from New York: 2,996 people were killed in New York, Arlington, Va. and Shanksville, Pa. on Sept. 11, 2001. As a result, the U.S. went to war with Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria over a 20-year period.”

Threats are present today from Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, he said.

“We don't need to find internal political enemies,” he said. “We have plenty of external threats that are real and pose a distinct existential threat to our national existence. We must remain vigilant to these real external threats and remain ready to interdict them if necessary.”

Greg Collins is the superintendent of the Veterans Assistance Commission, who asked Keith to speak.

“The Navy really wanted to show up this year, too, and they came out full force, and I was very impressed with that,” Collins said. “It's always nice as a veteran to see that many people show up. It gives us that common bond. It's a good thing and it went very well, I thought.”

