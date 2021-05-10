Watch now: Remains of Decatur Army corporal killed in Korean War return home

Vance, who was 18 years old when he went missing, was listed as presumed dead by the Army in 1954. Still, family members continued to hold out hope of his safe return.

In a Decatur Daily Review article at the time, his mother said "everyone holds out hope" about those missing still being alive.

A 2018 meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un resulted in more than 55 boxes of war-dead remains being turned over to the United States. Some boxes of remains were recovered from Sinhung-ri and were consistent with where Vance was reported missing in action. Analysts eventually identified Vance among the remains.

Andrews, another niece, his brother and a nephew were located by the military to conduct DNA testing. “That’s how they traced Asa back to us,” Andrews said.

Vance’s return to Central Illinois were delayed because of COVID restrictions.

Joe and Carol Stepping of Stonington stood along Illinois 48 Monday as the remains of Vance travel through the village.

“It’s the least we could do,” Joe Stepping said.