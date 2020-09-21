Watch now: Richard Nixon ate a sandwich in Sullivan 60 years ago. Here's the story of the man who kept it.

Nixon's appearance in Sullivan drew thousands to Wyman Park for what became a scene of "organized chaos" as many crowded close to the vice president during an era when security was less restrictive, Jenne said.

The Boy Scouts stood on post behind Nixon and his wife, Pat, at the picnic pavilion until the couple left so that the visiting politician could deliver his speech. Jenne said he then noticed that Nixon had left a sandwich with a few bites taken out of it on his paper plate.

"I looked around and thought, 'If no one else was going to take it, I am going to take it,' " Jenne said.

After riding his bicycle home, Jenne said he presented his souvenir to his perplexed mother and asked her to preserve it. Jenne said she placed this sandwich in a glass jar in their freezer. Jenne said the frozen sandwich later relocated with his family from Sullivan to Springfield. Jenne said he took custody of the sandwich years later after he moved out and settled down in a permanent home of his own.

Jenne said word about his Nixon related sandwich spread over time in the area and ultimately drew the attention of the Decatur Herald & Review in 1988. Vicki (Shaw) Woodard, who was a reporter in the Mattoon bureau at the time, was assigned to write a feature story about the sandwich.