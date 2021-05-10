Watch now: Spotlighting Decatur's historical importance is focus of week

Historic Preservation Week activities

SUNDAY: Church Street Church Stroll from 1 to 3 p.m. Begins at St John's Episcopal, 130 W. Eldorado St.

MONDAY: Open house from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Van Dyke Terminal Building, 1065 N. Van Dyke St.

TUESDAY: Open house from 4 to 6 p.m. at the African American Museum, 235 W. Eldorado St.

WEDNESDAY: Open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Masonic Temple, 224 W. William St.; meet and greet with Dick Cain, longtime owner of Tom's Grill, and Jim and Kathy Gresham, longtime owners of Lock Stock & Barrel

SATURDAY: Self-guided historical downtown walk from noon to 3 p.m. starting at Lincoln Theatre

EVERDAY: Open houses from 1-4 p.m. at James Millikin Homestead, Staley Museum and Mueller Museum​

All Historical Preservation Week events will take place rain or shine.

​Scavenger Hunt forms are available at Wabash Depot, 780 E. Cerro Gordo St. Self-guided of Moo-velous Makeovers tour. Cow statues displayed throughout Decatur.

Visit the History of the Heartland Facebook page for information about the Park Street Historical and West Main Street self-guided tours. Vintage recipes also are posted daily.