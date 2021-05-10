Watch now: Spotlighting Decatur's historical importance is focus of week

DECATUR — The purpose of Historic Preservation Week is to bring history to life.
“We have daily stories that point to historic places, historic homes, people, businesses, business men, business women, that have really built Decatur,” said Ayn Owens, History of the Heartland Co-project chairwoman. “You don’t want to forget those people.”
May is Historic Preservation Month. Last year’s plans to celebrate were altered by the pandemic, Owens said. “We really didn’t have the opportunity, so we just had it in August, which allowed us some more time for planning,” she said.
Organizers are not letting the month pass by again.
Historic Preservation Week activities and events will take place from Saturday to May 22 throughout Decatur.
In downtown Decatur, visitors can walk the footsteps of the founding members of the city, state and country. “Abraham Lincoln declared his bid for the presidency in our downtown Decatur,” Owens said.
Last year’s Historic Preservation Week venues that were part of the festivities were appropriate for social distancing. For example, the Masonic Temple and The Avon Theater provided open space.
However, this year’s activities were designed around families. Activities that worked well remained on the list, including the Scavenger Hunt, which provided entertainment for multiple generations. “It was grandparents, the parents and the kids that all went downtown, looked for the historic things, enjoyed going to the popcorn shop, going to Central Park,” Owens said. “It’s also a way for grandparents, or parents, to share memories of things in Decatur with their children.”
The ballot of Scavenger Hunt photos can be located at the Wabash Depot, 780 E. Cerro Gordo St., Decatur.
Walking Tours are popular activities allowing distance and time. Much of the information about the tours and the scavenger hunt are available on the History of the Heartland Facebook page. Along with details and messages, visitors are able to post their own memories and stories. “A lot of times we learn things about venues from comments that people make on the Facebook page,” Owens said.
More events were added to this year’s preservation activities, because of the ease in COVID restrictions. “We depend on the venues to be more comfortable allowing people to come in,” Owens said.
Jan Akins is knowledgeable on the St. John’s Episcopal Church. With details about the 130-year-old church’s history, architecture, and narratives, she is able to fill a history book, which will be available during the Historic Preservation Week.
“This church has got a lot of ties to various people in the Decatur community,” she said. “We just want to show it off a little bit.”
Along with other churches, St. John’s Episcopal will be a stop on the Church Street Church Stroll, the Historic Preservation Week’s first event on Sunday, May 16. Each church has unique details of its own. Some will be open to the public. Others, in the current state of decay, will be seen from outside.
Church Street is named appropriately with many historical houses of worship lining the road. Built in 1890, St. John’s Episcopal, on the corner of Eldorado and Church streets, wasn’t the first. “They said they need to grab that spot for downtown,” Akins said, quoting the original conversation 130 years ago. “It’s amazing when you start reading about all the stories.”
Other activities will include a meet-and-greet at the Masonic Temple, allowing people to meet the previous owners of Tom’s Grill and Lock, Stock and Barrel.
Businesses are still open, including Paul’s Confectionery and Del’s Popcorn. They will be ready for customers and participants of the self-guided tours.
The African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society is filled with history on local legends, including Anna Waters, Hugh Singleton and Tuskegee Airmen Ellsworth Dansby Jr.
And the Illinois Terminal Interurban Station will be open for others to learn about one of the state’s recently named Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois.
History doesn’t end at the end of next week. History of the Heartland posts information daily on buildings and advertisements on their Facebook page.
Owens said families of all generations will find something interesting during the week. “We cast a wide blanket when we’re looking for historic preservation,” she said. “It not only includes the structures, the homes, the stories of our people, but also the beautification. That’s an important component in keeping our neighborhoods looking nice.”
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR