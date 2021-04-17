Watch now: Symbol of Decatur woman's faith survived destructive tornado

Editor's note: This story is part of a larger project looking back at the 25th anniversary of the "two nights of fury," when back-to-back tornadoes struck the Decatur area. Click here for more coverage, including photos and video footage from April 1996.
“It was horrible,” Leona Urquhart said of the tornado that hit on April 19, 1996.
Urquhart lived on Melrose Court, just two blocks north of Ravina Park Road which took a direct hit from the storm.
Urquhart came away from the experience with renewed appreciation for advance warnings that a storm is on its way. That advance warning led Urquhart to convince her mother, who lived in Wilder Haven trailer park at Mound and Greenswitch roads, to take shelter at her home, which they were convinced would be the safest option.
“We laughed about making her come clear over to our place,” Urquhart said, which put her directly in the tornado’s path. “This didn't work like it was supposed to.”
Urquhart and her mother took immediate shelter in the crawl space. Her husband initially stayed outside watching as the storm rolled in, but sought shelter after realizing the strength the storm packed. Since that day, she always seeks shelter when tornado warnings are issued.
No one was allowed into the damaged area at first, Urquhart said, and her children couldn't reach her and didn't know how she had fared. They finally got to her by going north of Franklin School and “sneaking” to her house that way, she said.
Urquhart also came away from the experience with a sense of wonder about how random a storm can be, leaving one home relatively untouched while leveling another nearby home to the ground.
“I remember we had a round table in front of the bay window, and a blown glass cross was on it, but the little cross was still standing," she said.
"(The tornado) took off some siding on the west side of house, and I had a China cabinet on that wall and nothing broke.”
