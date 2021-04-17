Watch now: Symbol of Decatur woman's faith survived destructive tornado

Editor's note: This story is part of a larger project looking back at the 25th anniversary of the "two nights of fury," when back-to-back tornadoes struck the Decatur area. Click here for more coverage, including photos and video footage from April 1996.

“It was horrible,” Leona Urquhart said of the tornado that hit on April 19, 1996.

Urquhart lived on Melrose Court, just two blocks north of Ravina Park Road which took a direct hit from the storm.

Urquhart came away from the experience with renewed appreciation for advance warnings that a storm is on its way. That advance warning led Urquhart to convince her mother, who lived in Wilder Haven trailer park at Mound and Greenswitch roads, to take shelter at her home, which they were convinced would be the safest option.

“We laughed about making her come clear over to our place,” Urquhart said, which put her directly in the tornado’s path. “This didn't work like it was supposed to.”