Watch now: Volunteers raising $500,000 to restore Lincoln Square Theater

DECATUR — A new group of volunteers is looking to raise $500,000 to make major repairs to parts of the historic Lincoln Square Theater.

Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater, a non-profit group that took ownership of the building's operations in July, announced the goal Wednesday morning along with revitalization plans intended to make the building a viable destination for shows and events.

Mark Scranton, board vice president, said the group worked with contractors and city inspectors to identify areas where building repairs are needed. One example is $20,000 worth of water damage to the ceiling above the main entrance. Cosmetic repairs throughout the building are expected to start in about two weeks following work on the building’s roof and walls, Scranton said.

“Most of what needs to be done in this building is cosmetic,” he said, noting that most infrastructure, like the electrical system, has been kept up-to-date over the years. “We want to preserve that history, but we also want to bring in modern technology.”