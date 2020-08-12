Watch now: Volunteers raising $500,000 to restore Lincoln Square Theatre

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Lincoln Square Theatre officials are looking to raise $500,000 that will go towards repairing parts of the building.

Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater, a non-profit group that recently took ownership of the building's operations, announced the goal Wednesday morning along with revitalization plans intended to make the building self-sustaining.

The group plans to book shows in the future with a possible fundraising event as early as the fall season, according to board President LaVelle Hunt.

Funding for repairs and future operations is coming through private donors and partnerships with local businesses, officials say. The group also encourages anyone who would like to help with the revitalization process to donate online through the theater's new website at lincolnsquaretheater.com.

Volunteers can also sign up online to help with cleanup, maintenance or fundraising.

This story will be updated.

