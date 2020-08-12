You are the owner of this article.
Watch now: Volunteers raising $500,000 to restore Lincoln Square Theatre
DECATUR — Lincoln Square Theatre officials are looking to raise $500,000 that will go towards repairing parts of the building.

Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater, a non-profit group that recently took ownership of the building's operations, announced the goal Wednesday morning along with revitalization plans intended to make the building self-sustaining.

The group plans to book shows in the future with a possible fundraising event as early as the fall season, according to board President LaVelle Hunt. 

Funding for repairs and future operations is coming through private donors and partnerships with local businesses, officials say. The group also encourages anyone who would like to help with the revitalization process to donate online through the theater's new website at lincolnsquaretheater.com.

Volunteers can also sign up online to help with cleanup, maintenance or fundraising. 

This story will be updated.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

MORE ONLINE

Visit herald-review.com to see historic photos of the Lincoln Square Theatre as well as video of Wednesday's press conference.

