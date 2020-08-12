Watch now: Volunteers raising $500,000 to restore Lincoln Square Theatre

Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce's Mirinda Rothrock, left, and LaVelle Hunt check out the theater on Wednesday at the Lincoln Theater in Decatur. The Lincoln Theater held a press conference to introduce ‘Friends of the Lincoln Theater’ board and plans to ‘Save The Lincoln Square Theater.’ Hunt is part of the board of 'Friends of the Lincoln Theater.'
Water damage in the lobby at the Lincoln Theater in Decatur. The Lincoln Theater held a press conference to introduce ‘Friends of the Lincoln Theater’ board and plans to ‘Save The Lincoln Square Theater.’
The Lincoln Theater held a press conference to introduce ‘Friends of the Lincoln Theater’ board and plans to ‘Save The Lincoln Square Theater.’
The Lincoln Theater held a press conference to introduce ‘Friends of the Lincoln Theater’ board and plans to ‘Save The Lincoln Square Theater.’
Decatur mayor Julie Moore Wolfe speaks on Wednesday during a press conference to introduce ‘Friends of the Lincoln Theater’ board and plans to ‘Save The Lincoln Square Theater.’
Mark Scranton speaks on Wednesday at the Lincoln Theater in Decatur. The Lincoln Theater held a press conference to introduce ‘Friends of the Lincoln Theater’ board and plans to ‘Save The Lincoln Square Theater.’ Scranton is part of the board of 'Friends of the Lincoln Theater.'
Mark Scranton speaks on Wednesday at the Lincoln Theater in Decatur. The Lincoln Theater held a press conference to introduce ‘Friends of the Lincoln Theater’ board and plans to ‘Save The Lincoln Square Theater.’ Scranton is part of the board of 'Friends of the Lincoln Theater.'
DECATUR — Lincoln Square Theatre officials are looking to raise $500,000 that will go towards repairing parts of the building.
Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater, a non-profit group that recently took ownership of the building's operations, announced the goal Wednesday morning along with revitalization plans intended to make the building self-sustaining.
The group plans to book shows in the future with a possible fundraising event as early as the fall season, according to board President LaVelle Hunt.
Funding for repairs and future operations is coming through private donors and partnerships with local businesses, officials say. The group also encourages anyone who would like to help with the revitalization process to donate online through the theater's new website at lincolnsquaretheater.com.
Volunteers can also sign up online to help with cleanup, maintenance or fundraising.
This story will be updated.
