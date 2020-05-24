Woodstock came to Central Illinois: The Kickapoo Creek Rock Festival

Fifty years ago, an event happened in Heyworth, Illinois, unlike anything that happened there before and likely to never be repeated. On Memorial Day weekend in 1970, the largest outdoor rock concert in Central Illinois was held with more than 30 musical groups. Among them were B.B. King, the Amboy Dukes with Ted Nugent, Canned Heat, Country Joe and the Fish, and REO Speedwagon.
The concert site was the Loren Davis family farm, which the Kickapoo Creek flows through, near Heyworth with a population of 1,450 in 1970. Tickets to the concert were $10 in advance and $15 at the gate.
L. David Lewis, son of Loren Davis, was the concert organizer. No one knows for sure whether he organized the event for money, love of music, or notoriety. What is known is that he was the center of the most publicized case heard in the McLean County Courthouse, which now houses the McLean County Museum of History.
Paul Welch, then the McLean County state’s attorney, sought a court injunction to stop the concert. Arguments for the injunction included sanitation concerns, drug usage, violence and vandalism, and the limited resources of a small town to deal with thousands of concertgoers.
Plus, local officials were nervous about thousands of college students gathering at one place because of the anti-Vietnam War protests that occurred in May. Spurred by the Kent State shootings on May 4, thousands marched in Bloomington and Normal in favor and opposition to the war. Both Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities experienced vandalism related to war protests. Every public university in Illinois had closed early except for Illinois State University.
Jerome Mirza, a well-known local attorney, argued on the behalf of Lewis that the injunction should not be granted. He stated that private farmland could be used for other purposes than agriculture, and that it was unreasonable to target a concert.
After two days of testimony, the judge granted the injunction. Concert promoters said the concert would be replaced by a farm sale where free musical entertainment would be provided. But a few hours later, they said the concert would go on as planned and construction began on the main stage.
On Thursday before the concert weekend, around 5,000 people showed up at the concert site. Recorded music was played that night and Friday while work was completed to host the concert. The most serious injury at the concert happened Friday night when a sleeping person was run over by a truck.
An estimated 40,000 people attended the concert. On Saturday night, music played to around 4 a.m. with B.B. King being the last group to perform. The gross proceeds from the concert were over $215,000, which in current dollars would be about $1.5 million.
On Saturday, L. David Lewis showed up at a Bloomington bank with duffel bags full of cash to make a deposit. He was arrested due to walking into the bank with a revolver in his belt. He said the gun was needed because of the large amount of cash in his possession.
Within a month, L. David Lewis was tried for criminal contempt for ignoring the court injunction and holding the concert. He was found guilty, fined $10,000, and sentenced to a year in jail.
An appeal on Lewis’s conviction and sentence was heard by the Illinois Supreme Court. It ruled that Lewis had been denied a right to a jury trial given the severity of the sentence and ordered a new trial. A new trial was never held because Lewis left McLean County, not to return. Ten years after the concert, the case was dropped.
Bradley is professor emeritus, Department of Politics and Government, at Illinois State University. He retired in 2012.
