Woodstock came to Central Illinois: The Kickapoo Creek Rock Festival

Plus, local officials were nervous about thousands of college students gathering at one place because of the anti-Vietnam War protests that occurred in May. Spurred by the Kent State shootings on May 4, thousands marched in Bloomington and Normal in favor and opposition to the war. Both Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities experienced vandalism related to war protests. Every public university in Illinois had closed early except for Illinois State University.

Jerome Mirza, a well-known local attorney, argued on the behalf of Lewis that the injunction should not be granted. He stated that private farmland could be used for other purposes than agriculture, and that it was unreasonable to target a concert.

After two days of testimony, the judge granted the injunction. Concert promoters said the concert would be replaced by a farm sale where free musical entertainment would be provided. But a few hours later, they said the concert would go on as planned and construction began on the main stage.

On Thursday before the concert weekend, around 5,000 people showed up at the concert site. Recorded music was played that night and Friday while work was completed to host the concert. The most serious injury at the concert happened Friday night when a sleeping person was run over by a truck.