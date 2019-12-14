Ho, ho, no! Weekend snow could bring 5 to 7 inches to Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — If you're traveling south of Bloomington on Sunday, you might want to consider snow shoes or a pair of skis.

The National Weather Service is predicting four to seven inches of snow and some light ice from Logan County south and west, with up to five inches of snow expected in McLean County by Monday.

The storm is expected to begin Sunday afternoon and run through Monday evening. A winter storm watch affects the counties of Schuyler, Mason, Logan, Cass, Menard, Scott, Morgan, Sangamon, Christian, Macon.

In McLean County, meteorologists expect the snow to start Sunday night, with more snow on Monday. The city of Bloomington has banned parking along snow routes beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday.

