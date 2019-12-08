Home again for the holidays at the Gov. Richard J. Oglesby mansion

DECATUR — A “Christmas Tea” tour of Decatur’s Governor Richard J. Oglesby mansion is the festive gift that keeps on giving.

Even the dedicated volunteers staffing the sumptuous Italianate-style Victorian home Sunday afternoon weren’t sure how many seasonal tours the place has hosted over the long years. Volunteer Kay Nims, who is also a board member of the organization that runs the home and helps support it, said what’s important is continuing to give visitors a chance to see it.

“It’s our Christmas gift to the area,” Nims said of the tea while standing in the impressive main hallway, her reflection caught in a hall tree that dates from Oglesby’s day, one of his top hats still hanging on a peg. “We want people to come in and see the house because a lot of people still don’t realize it’s here as we’re not open all the time.”

Sunday’s tea — actually festive cookies and punch — marked the end of the visiting season for the house, which will open up again for monthly tours on the last Sunday in March. But private tours of the mansion, which is owned by the Macon County Conservation District, can be arranged by appointment by calling (217) 423-7708.

Nims said it’s well worth some of your time.