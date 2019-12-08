Home again for the holidays at the Gov. Richard J. Oglesby mansion

Look at that tree, Mommy: 1-year-old Audrey Jordan points out a Christmas tree to her Mom, Abbey, in the dining room of the stately Oglesby Mansion.
Audrey Jordan, 1, cradled in the arms of her mom, Abbey, tries a sip of festive punch (non-alcoholic, of course) offered by her father, Andrew. Audrey's verdict: "Yuck." Her parents loved the festive good taste of Decatur's Oglesby Mansion, however, which opened Sunday for a festive tour.
This hall tree in the Oglesby mansion is original to the home. And that's one of Gov. Richard J. Oglesby's top hats hanging on the peg.
A tea fit for Santa: the inviting spread of cookies laid out on the dining table of the dining room in the Oglesby mansion.
DECATUR — A “Christmas Tea” tour of Decatur’s Governor Richard J. Oglesby mansion is the festive gift that keeps on giving.
Even the dedicated volunteers staffing the sumptuous Italianate-style Victorian home Sunday afternoon weren’t sure how many seasonal tours the place has hosted over the long years. Volunteer Kay Nims, who is also a board member of the organization that runs the home and helps support it, said what’s important is continuing to give visitors a chance to see it.
“It’s our Christmas gift to the area,” Nims said of the tea while standing in the impressive main hallway, her reflection caught in a hall tree that dates from Oglesby’s day, one of his top hats still hanging on a peg. “We want people to come in and see the house because a lot of people still don’t realize it’s here as we’re not open all the time.”
Sunday’s tea — actually festive cookies and punch — marked the end of the visiting season for the house, which will open up again for monthly tours on the last Sunday in March. But private tours of the mansion, which is owned by the Macon County Conservation District, can be arranged by appointment by calling (217) 423-7708.
Nims said it’s well worth some of your time.
“The house is an historic treasure and a beautiful job was done of restoring it to the time frame when Oglesby was here.”
He moved into the house in 1875 after serving as a Civil War general — who almost died from his war wounds — and was later elected as Illinois governor (three times) and U.S. senator. A great friend of Abraham Lincoln, Oglesby’s life encompassed the arc of Lincoln’s history: He helped nominate him for the presidency in Decatur, and was at the bedside to witness his death after the assassin’s bullet found its mark.
Oglesby died in 1899 but his home lives on, decorated as close as the dedicated volunteers can make it to Oglesby’s time, based on period photographs. The finishing touch of Christmas decorations was provided by the Garden Club of Decatur, which weaved its magic throughout the building.
And a club-decorated Christmas tree in the dining room particularly fascinated 1-year-old visitor Audrey Jordan, even if the dazzling Victorian interior didn’t seem to trip her trigger. Her mom Abbey, on the other hand, was a big fan.
“This sounds really weird, but I just love the wallpaper,” said Jordan, 28, gazing at the riot of colorful patterns that made every day Christmas Day in a Victorian mansion. “And each room has such a different feel, I just love it, love it.”
