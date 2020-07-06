Hot, humid conditions and thunderstorms expected through the week, weather service says

MACON COUNTY — A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday after 3 p.m. and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
Summer taking a strong-hold on Illinois this week. Isolated storms the first half of the week. Better chances of storms Thur-Fri. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/coexdraEn1— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) July 6, 2020
The weather service said hot and humid conditions will continue through the week with temperatures peaking around 95-100 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are also expected later in the week.
Like highs in the 90s? We'll be seeing them all week. Scattered storms become a bit more numerous toward late week. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/hWvM21Rifv— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) July 5, 2020
