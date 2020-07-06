You are the owner of this article.
Hot, humid conditions and thunderstorms expected through the week, weather service says
MACON COUNTY — A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday after 3 p.m. and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln

The weather service said hot and humid conditions will continue through the week with temperatures peaking around 95-100 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are also expected later in the week. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

