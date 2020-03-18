How Decatur agencies, volunteers are caring for the homeless during the coronavirus outbreak

The community will be able to keep up with the latest agency news by calling 2-1-1, a hotline service run by United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois with free information and referrals. The agency may be able to help with health and human services, governmental agencies and nonprofit organizations. Through the 211 hotline service, the organizations are trying to keep up with each other’s services and offerings.

One of the agencies to adjust their services is the Good Samaritan Inn. Normally the volunteers would serve patrons lunch in the facility’s dining area.

“We are going to give them food out the door,” said Good Samaritan Inn operations manager Ben Frazier.

Hot foods will be served for the next few days, such as spaghetti and garlic bread. The staff will utilize the perishables as well. “Then we will hand out sack lunches afterwards,” Frazier said about the next step after the hot food is gone. “Like lunch meat and peanut butter, but that’s our last resort.”

Frazier and the staff are accepting donations of to-go containers and ziplock bags as well as food such as bread, sandwich meats, cheese, canned or bottled beverages and individually packaged chips. “If they can’t donate the items, monetary donations are accepted,” Frazier said.