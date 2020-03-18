How Decatur agencies, volunteers are caring for the homeless during the coronavirus outbreak

DECATUR — Danica Trimby, an associate at Oasis Day Center, has worked for the agency for six years.
“This has been such a safe place,” she said. “It’s always been a constant.”
Although the agency and others like it will be available to the homeless and other at-risk people in Decatur, the services have been scaled back because of the coronavirus restrictions. But Trimby knows they will be taken care of.
“Our community is very giving,” she said.
According to Jeff Mueller, director of the Oasis, the staff serve more than 100 people on a regular day. “This is a population with high risk,” he said.
During the coronavirus outbreak, the Oasis staff has offered limited services from 8 to 10 a.m. daily so clients can check their lockers and mail as well as make legal and medical phone calls.
“This is the address for many on the streets,” Mueller said. “We felt an obligation to be available.”
A typical day for the homeless may include waking up at the Salvation Army, then moving on to the Oasis for the morning, and the Good Samaritan Inn for lunch. They may spend the day at the Decatur Public Library, then the evening back at the Salvation Army. For the next couple of weeks, many of the doors will be closed.
The community will be able to keep up with the latest agency news by calling 2-1-1, a hotline service run by United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois with free information and referrals. The agency may be able to help with health and human services, governmental agencies and nonprofit organizations. Through the 211 hotline service, the organizations are trying to keep up with each other’s services and offerings.
One of the agencies to adjust their services is the Good Samaritan Inn. Normally the volunteers would serve patrons lunch in the facility’s dining area.
“We are going to give them food out the door,” said Good Samaritan Inn operations manager Ben Frazier.
Hot foods will be served for the next few days, such as spaghetti and garlic bread. The staff will utilize the perishables as well. “Then we will hand out sack lunches afterwards,” Frazier said about the next step after the hot food is gone. “Like lunch meat and peanut butter, but that’s our last resort.”
Frazier and the staff are accepting donations of to-go containers and ziplock bags as well as food such as bread, sandwich meats, cheese, canned or bottled beverages and individually packaged chips. “If they can’t donate the items, monetary donations are accepted,” Frazier said.
Because the staff is no longer utilizing any help from individuals over the age of 60, they are also running short on volunteers. Those ages 16 and older are invited to assist in preparing and serving the Good Samaritan patrons.
The staff continues to practice the same sanitary procedures they always have, by using gloves, sanitizing door handles and other procedures. “And we keep contact with patrons at a minimum,” Frazier said.
The patrons are also able to use the portable hand washing stations located outside of the building.
Since the coronavirus updates, the Salvation Army has continued the programs with a few changes. The shelter is on-going with day-by-day changes. The current hours for the men's shelter and cold cots have remained the same, serving 35 or more men a night. “We have to be doing everything we can to help them, and still provide care,” said Kyle Karsten, Salvation Army development director.
The directors are telling the clients and staff to observe intentional procedures using extra care and healthy habits. “It’s a different day,” Karsten said.
The clients are following the staff suggestions and helping where they can, Karsten said. “They are gracious and willing to help,” he said.
Karsten likened the agency to a family of 30 to 40 men and staff.
“We have to keep ourselves healthy and safe and nurtured,” he said.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR