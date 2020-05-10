How Decatur-area mothers are celebrating today, despite the pandemic

DECATUR — Whether navigating life with a new baby or seeking ways to spoil grandkids from afar, moms around the world are facing new challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mother's Day is a holiday for hugs, lingering brunches, visits from out of town — all difficult or impossible in the era of social distancing. Online search trends from the past week show that people are looking for imaginative ways to celebrate, including homemade cards and "virtual gifts."
Many whose mothers are in nursing homes and hospitals won't be able to visit this year. Some facilities are collecting voice and video recordings from locked-out relatives, or even allowing families to drive by their loved ones and wave from a distancing in the parking lot.
The Herald & Review spoke with new and experienced Central Illinois mothers about their families and plans for this year's holiday. Each woman brought her own perspective; some plan to enjoy every moment, while others worry about things to come.
But like all mothers, in a pandemic or on a normal day, their chief concerns remain the health and safety of their families.
Three-week-old daughter
Jordan Wheeler became a mom just in time to celebrate; her daughter Elliott was born three weeks ago.
Like many new mothers, Wheeler felt the loneliness and uncertainty of taking care of a new human being. She was concerned for the child’s safety, comfort and happiness.
Now add a pandemic to those normal new-mom worries.
“When people aren’t allowed to see you, it’s really hard not having someone there,” she said. “Whenever my family comes over, that definitely helps.”
Mother’s Day is extra special for Wheeler and her family — she was born on the holiday in 1996. “My birthday is in line with it,” she said.
In the past, Wheeler and her husband Justin would split the day between their parents.
“It was really just spending time together,” Wheeler said. “That was the most fun.”
COVID-19 has altered many of her traditional plans, so Wheeler is testing out her own traditions.
Along with Wheeler celebrating her first Mother’s Day as a new mom, the coronavirus has altered many of her traditional plans. So she is testing out her own traditions.
As a birthday and Mother’s Day gift, her mother has offered to babysit Elliott for the day, so the new parents can spend some time alone, take a walk or get some sleep.
“We don’t have any really big plans,” Wheeler said. “Just anything we can do to keep her healthy, and everyone else.”
Legacy of three generations
In the past, all of Debra Barbee’s five children, 22 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren celebrated Mother’s Day at her Decatur home.
Many in the community might know Barbee through the work she does with her husband, Vinnie, to feed the homeless on Thanksgiving, Easter and other occasions. On Mother's Day, the family caters to her, cooking a dinner consisting of her favorites: steak, salad, baked potatoes. “And my daughter makes a mean Oreo cheesecake,” she said.
Being able to see all of the family in one spot always made the holiday a special one for Barbee, who describes herself as a "sports mom." The family often added a game of basketball or baseball to the festivities.
“It’s wonderful,” she said. “We all make room.”
This year’s plans will be altered a bit because of the social distancing rules. “Most of the time we’re in the backyard anyway,” she said.
Barbee relishes her role as a grandmother. "I get to spoil them and send them home,” she said. “They can do no wrong.”
Vinnie and Debra Barbee also take time during the holiday to honor their own mothers, visiting cemeteries with roses and decorating the graves.
“We take extra time and just sit there with them,” Debra Barbee said. “It may sound crazy, but we talk to them.”
'Another blessed day'
Canzetta Jackson, 46, is the mother of 12 children, six of whom are school-aged.
As with every holiday, Jackson said she typically cooks for the family on Mother's Day — and she doesn't mind at all.
“It’s something I love to do,” she said. “Then I get to cook exactly what I want to cook.”
One of her sons offered to do the work for this Mother’s Day. “But I do what I do best. I cook,” Jackson said. “They eat, then I send them home.”
With the pandemic, they can't go out to eat in a restaurant, anyway, and Jackson feels most at home behind a grill barbecuing. “Especially this time of year,” she said.
During past Mother’s Days, the family would sit together enjoying each other’s company. Because Jackson has children who work with the elderly, the visits will be short and sweet for their safety. “You come by, get your plate and go,” she said.
Jackson loves her children, but understands she is raising them in a different time. “It’s not to be mean, but they have their own lives,” she said.
Jackson won't be able to be with her own mother, who resides in a local nursing home and will receive roses to mark the occasion. She also has several family members who have been affected by COVID-19, and her focus is on making sure that her family lives to see next year's holiday.
“This is a horrible situation,” she said. “This should open up a lot of people’s eyes to a lot of things.”
Jackson looks to her faith for the strength she needs to get through this and similar challenges. “God’s going to work it out,” she said. “This will go away eventually.” She said she is grateful for every day with her children.
“When you think of this Sunday, it’s just another blessed day to be in the land of the living,” she said.
Preparing for an addition
Although she has celebrated only a few Mother’s Days with a child, Paige Tippit has already created a routine.
The Findlay mom is the mother of 5-year-old AnaBella and is expecting her second child in October. “We usually go out to dinner,” she said. “My husband will bring me something.”
Tippit is a medical surgical nurse at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital. The job has often interfered with the holiday. “I’m usually working on Mother’s Day,” she said.
But not this year. Hospitals across the country, including her own, have seen a dropoff in patients as some procedures were canceled and other people stayed away out of fear of the coronavirus. Illinois hospitals are set to resume elective procedures Monday.
Tippit said her supervisors and coworkers were "very protective" of her, given her pregnancy. “They would not allow me to go down to the COVID hallway,” she said. “And they wouldn’t allow me to take care of any of the COVID patients.”
When the opportunity arose to go on furlough, Tippit accepted. She will now be spending the holiday with her daughter and husband Ridge.
Tippit’s concerns have been focused on those around her. She is grateful that her husband is still able to go to work and knows that friends and family who have lost their jobs may not be able to feel the same peace that her family is experiencing.
“I know a lot of people aren’t able to get something for Mother’s Day or be able to celebrate like normal because of financial reasons,” she said.
For the past three weeks, the Tippit family has been taking extra precautions and preparing for Mother’s Day as well as the day they bring home their new addition.
“My present has been rearranging and painting and decorating the house,” Tippit said.
The family has also begun working on their garden bed. “We did it a little early, but that’s okay,” she said. “It’s rewarding after it’s all done.”
'Smile through it'
Since the Baker family has been forced to stay at home, some of their traditional presents arrived early, such as new flowers to plant in their garden.
“We’ve done all of the gardening and the landscaping,” said mother Rebekah Baker.
“Every year dad gets us mulch,” said 9-year-old Lilly.
Rebekah Baker and her husband Ryan are raising their five young children, ranging in age from 21 months to 10 years, in Moweaqua. The couple are in the process of adopting the youngest child.
In the past, Mother’s Day for the family was celebrated in several stages, some of which can continue. For example, the children will continue their practice of crafting homemade cards for their mother and others in the family.
“We’re definitely going to make the cards,” said Carly, 10.
They can also continue celebrating with a home-cooked dinner and composing their own song, filled with mom-isms.
Other traditions must be altered because of the pandemic. In the past, the ladies of the family dressed up to enjoy a meal at the Raspberry Room in Elwin. Their fancy outfits were complete with gloves — a different kind than those that have become a popular accessory for this year’s coronavirus season.
Although Rebekah Baker said she prefers a routine, this year’s holiday will be adjusted to include new activities. A mother of five is no stranger to the need for flexibility.
“You just go through with it. We love each other through the mess and the joy and the changes and the unpredictability of life,” she said. “We just smile through it. That’s our family.”
The Associated Press contributed.
Mother's Day Vintage ads from the archives
Mom's the word
Bayless TV & Appliance Mother's Day Sale
Mother likes guaranteed electrical appliances
Flower power
To mother with love
Surprise mother on her day!
Radio Shack Mother's Day sale
Maytag Mother's Day Sale
Modern pre-owned estate jewelry sale
Save on beautiful gifts at JCPenney
La-Z-Boy showcase believes Mother's Day should be a family affair
Save on an easy-to-use automatic drop coffeemaker for mom from Sears
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.