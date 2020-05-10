How Decatur-area mothers are celebrating today, despite the pandemic

But not this year. Hospitals across the country, including her own, have seen a dropoff in patients as some procedures were canceled and other people stayed away out of fear of the coronavirus. Illinois hospitals are set to resume elective procedures Monday.

Tippit said her supervisors and coworkers were "very protective" of her, given her pregnancy. “They would not allow me to go down to the COVID hallway,” she said. “And they wouldn’t allow me to take care of any of the COVID patients.”

When the opportunity arose to go on furlough, Tippit accepted. She will now be spending the holiday with her daughter and husband Ridge.

Tippit’s concerns have been focused on those around her. She is grateful that her husband is still able to go to work and knows that friends and family who have lost their jobs may not be able to feel the same peace that her family is experiencing.

“I know a lot of people aren’t able to get something for Mother’s Day or be able to celebrate like normal because of financial reasons,” she said.

For the past three weeks, the Tippit family has been taking extra precautions and preparing for Mother’s Day as well as the day they bring home their new addition.