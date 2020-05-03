How Decatur-area nonprofits are navigating financial struggles caused by coronavirus

DECATUR — Depending largely on donations and the success of fundraisers, most nonprofit leaders know they must prepare for many scenarios.
But how do you prepare for something as unprecedented as the coronavirus pandemic?
“We always have these contingency plans, but this is the one thing didn't prepare for,” said Jacques Nuzzo, program director for the Illinois Raptor Center. “Almost half of our funding comes from programs. We travel, we do events, we do school programs, and when this pandemic hit and everything shut down, it was like whoa, we lost tons of programs at schools and events and it was a bit of a shocker.”
Nonprofit organizations rely on volunteers and donations to keep going, along with the proceeds from fundraisers that draw in the public and allow them to solicit more volunteers and donations. With so many people out of work and stay-at-home restrictions making it impossible to hold the same kinds of events, many organizations are struggling.
Court-Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, trains volunteers to work with children who are at risk and in foster care, and one of the main ways the organization raises money is with its annual playhouse sales. This year's monster truck and pirate ship houses were designed by BLDD Architects and built by Josh Milligan, Ted Paine and the Metro Decatur Home Builders, with painting by Hartwig & Callerman Painting Co.
Normally, those finished playhouses would be on display in Decatur's Central Park and at Hickory Point Mall, and ticket sales would provide needed funding for the organization's efforts, including training of volunteers, said Julia Livingston, executive director.
“Thankfully, our fundraiser lends itself to being online ticket sales,” she said. “We have, for a long time, had online ticket sales but typically also elsewhere — downtown, at the mall, volunteers and staff selling person to person — and that's not happening.”
Photos of the houses from a variety of angles are at the organization's website, maconcountycasa.org, with a link to get to ticket sales. Tickets are $5 each and drawings will be held to determine the winner.
The situation has also affected the training of the special advocates, Livingston said. Two weeks ago, Macon County Circuit Judge Thomas Little swore in the first virtual class of advocates over Zoom, a video teleconferencing service, and last week CASA started its first online class.
“It will all be online,” Livingston said. “Volunteers are still meeting in a virtual classroom on Thursdays, and talking through issues and learning about lots of things, and at the end of six weeks, we'll do a virtual swear-in.”
One issue that she worries about is the children who are at risk of abuse are all at home, and not attending school or church where someone could notice and help them.
Hotline calls are down 60%, but child advocates know that doesn't mean abuse and neglect are not occurring, she said.
“I'm in statewide meetings with other agencies and projections are now, within the first two weeks (when things open again) we anticipate getting an increase of 40 percent more kids in the foster care system,” she said. “CASA is more needed than ever. We have 630 children in the Macon County foster care system, and adding 40 percent more, we need diligent advocates.”
The Illinois Raptor Center still has all the expenses it always has, Nuzzo said, and he and Executive Director Jane Seitz are trying to come up with ways to fill some of the funding gap left by not being able to do programs and hold events on site. They have considered virtual programs, memberships where people could donate in exchange for special programs in the future and even live events like putting a camera on the feeder dedicated to Baltimore orioles outside the center's conference room.
But equipment to make those things happen is expensive, too.
On Monday, Nuzzo performed what he calls a “nestcue” (nest rescue) in which he replaced baby owls that had fallen out of their nest. He did a Facebook Live broadcast, which was tricky without a helmet camera, and some of the comments during the event included the suggestion that he needed specialized equipment.
One way the public could help, he said, is by donating such equipment and expertise in using it, because he and Seitz aren't “tech savvy.”
Another issue the center is facing is that some rehabilitation centers have closed, and when a bird's injuries are severe, they send it to one of those centers.
“We're having to euthanize birds for stuff that's totally fixable and we have nowhere to send them to,” Nuzzo said. “It's been literally every morning, 'What's going to hit us today?'
“Birds that come in that you're like, 'OK, he's going to recover, he's in the flight, he can use another week of flight time' and you're doing great and we're going to give you an extra week, but there are others coming in and you gotta go. The longer they stay in captivity the more risk (to their success in the wild).
“It's definitely made me keep a closer eye on things and kind of put into place the protocols, give him two weeks and he's gotta go. It's really hard to describe the emotion you go through in this whole thing.”
There have been a couple of bright spots, too. An anonymous donor gave them $10,000. Another man who called with an owl who needed a rescue, and who was dismayed when he found out they couldn't drop everything to come assist, later apologized and donated $500.
At Good Samaritan Inn, the nonprofit that provides meals to those in need must get along without several volunteers who are retirees and in the age group that's at high risk, said Cindy Jackson, interim executive director.
Because they typically serve patrons in the dining room and are considered a restaurant by the Macon County Health Department, they can only serve take-out meals now. Hot meals are served weekdays and sack lunches on weekends, and the remaining volunteers have to maintain social distancing. Fewer people doing the work makes things tough, but so far, they're managing.
The hard part is that they had to cancel their annual fundraising event in March, and donations are down as they are for most organizations, she said. They do have an online donation option and one of their regular patrons, when she received her federal stimulus money, came in with a $100 donation to thank them for all they'd done for her, Jackson said.
Numbers are up, with 200 to 250 people a day coming for the meals, which are served 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“What's really surprising to me is that we're seeing regular patrons, but not all of them, because a lot of them are in the high risk group,” she said. “A lot of them have switched to Meals on Wheels. We're seeing a lot of new faces, that never had to utilize our services before, and we expect that to increase as shelter in place order goes on.”
The community has always been supportive of Good Samaritan, she said, and she's grateful for that and for the core of volunteers who keep showing up day after day.
“We can't wait to get back to business,” she said. “We miss our volunteers a lot, and we definitely feel their absence in the building. We can't wait to see them again. People tend to think of other things right now, and nonprofits are taking a hit.”
