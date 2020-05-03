How Decatur-area nonprofits are navigating financial struggles caused by coronavirus

At Good Samaritan Inn, the nonprofit that provides meals to those in need must get along without several volunteers who are retirees and in the age group that's at high risk, said Cindy Jackson, interim executive director.

Because they typically serve patrons in the dining room and are considered a restaurant by the Macon County Health Department, they can only serve take-out meals now. Hot meals are served weekdays and sack lunches on weekends, and the remaining volunteers have to maintain social distancing. Fewer people doing the work makes things tough, but so far, they're managing.

The hard part is that they had to cancel their annual fundraising event in March, and donations are down as they are for most organizations, she said. They do have an online donation option and one of their regular patrons, when she received her federal stimulus money, came in with a $100 donation to thank them for all they'd done for her, Jackson said.

Numbers are up, with 200 to 250 people a day coming for the meals, which are served 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.