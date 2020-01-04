How Decatur's annexation push is affecting nearby taxing districts

While South Wheatland Fire Chief Tom Williams said he isn’t sure how much of a hit the district’s budget will take, he said it would likely be significant. Williams also said the annexations create irregular patterns which can make the district noncontiguous.

“There are 45 to 48 addresses that are in the process of or have been annexed already,” he said. “That alone will hurt our budget. We have equipment and facilities to maintain.”

Wrighton said the boundaries are already jagged and the annexations could in some cases help that issue. He also addressed concerns from critics that the annexations causing confusion for fire departments in areas that may now overlap between two departments’ territories.

“The notion that somehow the annexation of these properties and including them in the service territory of the Decatur Fire Department is somehow going to put someone at risk is a misunderstanding,” Wrighton said.

Decatur firefighters work out of seven fire stations across the city. If additional support is needed, Wrighton said, each of the surrounding fire protection districts has agreed to provide mutual aid. This is different than a dual-response area, in which a tax is levied to support two different fire departments and both respond to calls.