How many in Macon County are homeless? Volunteers conduct annual survey to find out

DECATUR — Dominique Warnsley of Decatur spent Thursday morning at Blessingdale's Thrift Store asking customers if they had a place to stay that night.

If any replies indicated the individual to be homeless, they were prompted to fill out a more-detailed Point-In-Time survey, which went into more detail about their living arrangements. The purpose was to gain better understanding of the homeless population in Macon County.

"There's too many people out on the streets. That's why I'm here," said Warnsley, an employability specialist at Homeward Bound. The 29-year-old works with people at the shelter to find jobs by helping them build resumes, job training and doing mock interviews.

"I feel like everybody should start with a clean slate, everybody deserves a chance," he said.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requests the Point-in-Time count be conducted during a single night in January each year to get an idea of the national homeless population. A Housing Inventory Count is done on the same day to gather how many beds or units are available at local shelters. The data is submitted online via the Homelessness Data Exchange.