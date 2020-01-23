How many in Macon County are homeless? Volunteers conduct annual survey to find out

DECATUR — Dominique Warnsley of Decatur spent Thursday morning at Blessingdale's Thrift Store asking customers if they had a place to stay that night.
If any replies indicated the individual to be homeless, they were prompted to fill out a more-detailed Point-In-Time survey, which went into more detail about their living arrangements. The purpose was to gain better understanding of the homeless population in Macon County.
"There's too many people out on the streets. That's why I'm here," said Warnsley, an employability specialist at Homeward Bound. The 29-year-old works with people at the shelter to find jobs by helping them build resumes, job training and doing mock interviews.
"I feel like everybody should start with a clean slate, everybody deserves a chance," he said.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requests the Point-in-Time count be conducted during a single night in January each year to get an idea of the national homeless population. A Housing Inventory Count is done on the same day to gather how many beds or units are available at local shelters. The data is submitted online via the Homelessness Data Exchange.
Point-in-Time is conducted locally by the Macon County Continuum of Care. Homeward Bound and Dove Inc. volunteers handed out surveys at 11 locations from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday, and volunteer teams planned to canvass the streets around Macon County overnight. One team covered areas like Maroa-Forsyth, Macon and Warrensburg and another covered Decatur.
Survey numbers will be released March 19 at the annual Continuum of Care breakfast. Compiled data will present the number of homeless individuals by certain demographics, along with reported numbers and bed capacity at local emergency shelters and transitional housing.
Point-in-Time Coordinator Mary Garrison said the count has helped social service agencies track the needs in Macon County. Garrison highlighted a recent emergency shelter opened by God's Shelter of Love that filled a community need for more shelters for women and children.
The information also helps determine if shelters are reaching capacity, and if so, how to accommodate them. The count is conducted in the winter since people are more likely to be seeking refuge from the cold, Garrison said.
"We really want to use it for good in our community, to understand our client population," Garrison said. "To get those people that are falling through the cracks."
Macon County Continuum of Care data counted 130 homeless individuals in 2017, steadily rising at 161 in 2018 and 169 in 2019. Of those, 23 were identified as chronically homeless in 2017, or had experienced homelessness for at least a year while struggling with a disability, illness or substance abuse. Chronic homeless numbers dropped to 16 in 2018, then increased to 25 in 2019.
Homeward Bound Program Director Darsonya Switzer said a need to help those in shelters is something that's been addressed using Point-in-Time surveys. While numbers of chronic homeless individuals have decreased tremendously, even hitting 71 in 2014, the organization still seeks housing opportunities for those who that fall into that category.
Homeward Bound, a lead agency for the Continuum of Care, provides housing and services for homeless in the Decatur and Macon County area. Housing units are purchased and leased through federal funding. According to Switzer, the Point-in-Time isn't a perfect way to calculate the local homeless population, but years of the survey's revision and development means it has become more accurate and led to better results.
"This is very important for the community, I don't think people understand that, and I wouldn't expect them to," Switzer said. "The numbers of individuals that we've been able to house over the years is because we do this here."
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten