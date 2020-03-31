How Northeast Community Fund is feeding Macon County during COVID-19 restrictions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Demand has increased significantly. Northeast announced a policy change Sunday that now allows families to visit the pantry two times every 30 days, instead of one. A result of the virus has been a significant increase in first-time clients, Bacon said.

The most amount of families served in one day by the agency is 448, Bacon said. Monday saw 330 and 170 were served Friday. Usually, it's about 125.

"We actually broke our record this year," he said. "Within 50 years, we had about 205 families. The first day we opened the drive-through, we broke that record. The second day we doubled it, at least."

Food Director Karol Schaefer keeps regular contact with Kroger, Aldi and Walmart for food orders. Since she's 66 years old, she was one of the staff members asked to work remotely.

"It's really been difficult to get milk, eggs and bread," she said. "Everything in this situation has changed as far as delivery from grocery stores because they're not getting product. We've been put on hold so I've been trying to purchase what I can when I can."

Schaefer said Kroger lifted an order restriction Monday that prevented the ordering of certain items, especially those that are hard to find at area stores.