How the Herald & Review is hoping to combat Facebook negativity with a new group

Are you tired of all the negativity on your social media feed?
Me too.
In fact, so are all of us at the Herald & Review. Every week, our journalists are privileged to tell positive stories about our community and its people. Kindness, bravery and generosity still flourish in this world and all around us.
But based on scrolling through Facebook, you’d think that we all live in a dystopian hellscape of nitpicking, name-calling and needless conflict.
We want to help stem the tide.
A few years ago, we launched "Together Decatur," our effort to highlight the many people working to find common ground in our community.
Columnist Donnette Beckett has brought some of these positive stories every Monday, and the hashtag #TogetherDecatur has become our shorthand on social media. We’re proud of that work.
This month, we're extending that mission with our "Together Decatur" Facebook group, "a place for positive news about our community and world." Go to http://bit.ly/TogetherDecatur to find it.
As the group description says: "Every day, our journalists meet great people who have amazing stories to tell. Our archives are also filled with historic photos and articles highlighting the strength and generosity of our community. This is where we'll share them. Our journalists are also members of the group and are happy to talk about their work and accept story ideas."
We’d love for you to join us and share your positive stories, too. Post a cute photo of your grandson. Tell us about a sweet thing you saw at work.
Our only rules are to avoid overly negative, bullying or disrespectful comments. There’s enough of that in the world.
The group is public, but we do ask those who join to answer one question: Will you promise to treat others in the group respectfully, and to refrain from attacks and insults?
To be clear, part of our mission as journalists is to report on problems and challenges facing our community. Sometimes we write about subjects that aren’t pleasant to discuss or think about. We’ll still be doing that. Coverage of public safety, politics and more will still be featured on our main Facebook page.
But we won’t be sharing those items in the #TogetherDecatur group.
It’s for happy stories, photos and videos — reasons to smile.
We hope you’ll join us.
