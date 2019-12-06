How the Herald & Review is hoping to combat Facebook negativity with a new group

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

As the group description says: "Every day, our journalists meet great people who have amazing stories to tell. Our archives are also filled with historic photos and articles highlighting the strength and generosity of our community. This is where we'll share them. Our journalists are also members of the group and are happy to talk about their work and accept story ideas.​"

We’d love for you to join us and share your positive stories, too. Post a cute photo of your grandson. Tell us about a sweet thing you saw at work.

Our only rules are to avoid overly negative, bullying or disrespectful comments. There’s enough of that in the world.

The group is public, but we do ask those who join to answer one question: Will you promise to treat others in the group respectfully, and to refrain from attacks and insults?

To be clear, part of our mission as journalists is to report on problems and challenges facing our community. Sometimes we write about subjects that aren’t pleasant to discuss or think about. We’ll still be doing that. Coverage of public safety, politics and more will still be featured on our main Facebook page.

But we won’t be sharing those items in the #TogetherDecatur group.