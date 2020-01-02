How the Herald & Review uses social media to promote our content
0 comments
top story

How the Herald & Review uses social media to promote our content

  • 0

The Herald & Review has used social media for several years to promote content we offer through our digital channels. That includes coverage of local news, sports and lifestyle issues reported by journalists in our community, as well as state, national and international news and opinion content.

Our newsroom also produces a variety of multimedia content, including photo galleries, videos, interactives and podcasts, and our website includes our popular e-edition as well. 

Like many news organizations, we offer a certain number of free views before a paid subscription is required. This system has been in place since July 2012 and was expanded a year later. Read more about that here

A paid subscription helps us continue delivering journalism to our community. Learn more about the benefits of being a member here.

Here are some of the stories we're working on in 2020.

Watchdog journalism by the Herald & Review

Watchdog journalism by the Herald & Review

Herald & Review reporters cover the community. And we need your help.

Tell us your news tips.

Become a Herald & Review member. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News