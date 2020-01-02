How the Herald & Review uses social media to promote our content

The Herald & Review has used social media for several years to promote content we offer through our digital channels. That includes coverage of local news, sports and lifestyle issues reported by journalists in our community, as well as state, national and international news and opinion content.

Our newsroom also produces a variety of multimedia content, including photo galleries, videos, interactives and podcasts, and our website includes our popular e-edition as well.

Like many news organizations, we offer a certain number of free views before a paid subscription is required. This system has been in place since July 2012 and was expanded a year later. Read more about that here.