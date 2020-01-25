DECATUR — When the Illinois Conservation Police brought a mature bald eagle to the Illinois Raptor Center on Jan. 7, the chances of recovery were slim.

The eagle had been hit by a car and rescued by an Illinois State trooper. The conservation officer took her to the center, where Program Director Jacques Nuzzo examined her. She had injuries to her head and under her wing, broken talons and possible internal injuries. She was in so much pain and so traumatized that she didn't even open her eyes.

“When the CPO brought her in, she was in a wire dog cage in the back of his truck and she was in bad shape,” Nuzzo said. “Some of the blood was coming out of her ear. There was a lot going on. Sometimes a bird comes in and we have a standard protocol, we want to draw blood, some measurements we want to do and sometimes the birds are in such bad condition that we're not going to put them through that right now.”

Trooper, as she was christened, was in that kind of condition. Nuzzo decided to give her pain medication and wait before doing the blood draw and other tests.

“We did some blood work, but mainly I wanted to see that ear,” Nuzzo said. “Bleeding out of the ear is not good. She had a big bruise (on the side of her head) and a big bruise on her left side, she was barely standing and I actually told the CPO, 'I don't think this bird's going to make it.'”

The pain medication made her a little loopy, and allowed her to rest, and the next day she had her eyes open. No bones were broken, which made things a little easier, and it wasn't long before she was eating.

She was too wobbly and still in pain, and couldn't bend over to pick up food, so Nuzzo cut up her meat for her and fed her. He doesn't like keeping wild birds indoors any longer than necessary, and once she was picking up her own food, he moved her to the Super Flight, a three-section structure at the center, 16 feet wide, 17 feet high and 400 feet long. Doors between partitions of the Super Flight can be closed to create seven separate flights so birds of different species can use it without coming into contact with each other. Trooper shares her section with a juvenile eagle who can't yet fly and with an adult male bald eagle who is ready to be returned to the wild.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Once she was in the Super Flight, Nuzzo said, chuckling, she “ate everyone's food” and sooner than he'd have believed, was able to fly well enough to get onto one of the swings set up for the large birds. The swings, because they move, provide exercise for the birds' feet and legs and help them work on their balance, while wooden stands on the ground give them low places to perch as well.

“This is the boring part of rehab,” Nuzzo said. “We just feed them, and feed them, and feed them — bald eagles like to eat, they really like to eat — and wait for them to get stronger.”

The 5695 West Hill Road center has been helping sick, injured or orphaned wildlife since 1991.

Another bald eagle that was in their care was released on Jan. 22. The adult male, nicknamed Peoria because that's where he was rescued, is ready to be released and will be in the next week or so. The juvenile will need to have its feathers "imped" — that means attaching feathers from other birds to replace missing feathers until the injured bird molts and grows new feathers of its own — so he can learn to fly, so it will be awhile before he's ready to go.

Trooper should be ready to be released in the next couple of weeks, probably early in February, Nuzzo said. He wants to be certain she can sustain long flights, turn and land and bank properly, so she can catch her own food.

The release, which Nuzzo hopes will be done near where Trooper was found in Sherman, will be a public event. The interest in Trooper shown by the over 10,000 “likes” on the Illinois Raptor Center's Facebook page and the number of comments on Nuzzo's daily updates on her surprised him until he realized the Illinois State Police's Facebook page was sharing and so were people who came upon the updates.

“I have to talk to the Springfield park district (about the release),” Nuzzo said. “I have to warn them. There might be two people there. There might be 200.”

PHOTOS: Trooper at the Illinois Raptor Center

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.