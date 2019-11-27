How the new 17,000-square-foot facility has changed Northeast Community Fund operations

Growth afforded the food pantry a newly hired staff member, and two part-time receptionists were hired to man the lobby. Before, food pantry staff and the receptionists were the same people. The lobby growth can be seen in that it now holds 40 chairs, compared to roughly a dozen in the old lobby, Bacon said.

Seven offices in the new building compare to only three in the old one, allowing spaces for financial counseling, the family investment program and a large meeting room dedicated to organizations that wish to donate.

A recent partnership with Dove Inc. also will make use of more space. Beginning Monday, Dec. 2, the Macon County Dove Financial Assistance program will be operating out of Northeast Community Fund's facility, moving out of Decatur First United Methodist.

Bacon said the Northeast staff and volunteers have been thrilled to operate out of the new facility.

“It was really space more than anything else, we were cramped and in need of better space as well as we were in need of office space,” said Bacon.

The fate of the old facility is still up in the air, Bacon said.