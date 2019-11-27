How the new 17,000-square-foot facility has changed Northeast Community Fund operations

DECATUR — When asked if the new Northeast Community Fund building is serving more clients in need, Executive Director Ed Bacon says he'd rather be serving none at all.
"That's a standard statement you hear from people in social services," said Bacon, who has held the position since Oct. 1. "We'd like to work ourselves out of a job. We'd literally like to see less clients."
While that may be the goal, the reality is, the 17,000-square-foot facility at 839 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive means they can help more people each day. It’s about 9,000 square feet bigger than the previous location, in the 800 block of North Water Street.
The new combined food pantry and clothing storage area is nearly the size of the entire former building. Overhead doors are large enough for trucks to pass through and drop off deliveries.
"A lot of the food donations that we get come through the Central Illinois Food Bank, and they use a really large box truck," Bacon said. "We also have a dock plate that allows us to get forklifts in and out of trucks to unload pallets, and we didn't have any of that in the past.”
The facility is adjacent to the 27-acre Crossing Healthcare campus near the Wabash Crossing neighborhood designed to include services like drug treatment and rehabilitation on one site. The $55 million campus was funded by former Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett.
Northeast Community Fund has contributed something that helps the good of the community, according to Board President Regan Deering. In 2016, Deering led the capital campaign as a volunteer and raised $2.5 million for the project. Construction started in July 2018 and the new facility, named the “Jerry Pelz Center” in honor of the organization's longtime former leader, officially opened on Oct. 7.
“It's really special to see that space take shape and be able to serve our low-income families in multiple ways,” Deering said. “Little did we know there would be a bigger investment in those few acres.”
The new building is the fifth location since the organization's founding in 1969 by St. John's Lutheran Church. The Northeast Community Fund serves serves low-income Decatur families by helping with food, clothing, financial assistance and advising programs.
Karol Schaffer, director of food distribution, said clients are now served more efficiently on the food line since extra food can be stored in the same room, as opposed to consistently restocking from the pantry. Clients qualify to receive food every 30 days and the amount is based on income.
"Now we can literally take a pallet in our big room and the next room over and work off of that pallet, without necessarily having to stop the table,” said Schaffer. "In the food area we had before, we couldn't do the extra quantity because there wasn't space."
Grants also paid for a $14,000 cardboard baler — making it easier to break down boxes instead of doing it by hand — and a $70,000 forklift for moving around pallets of food. A new cooler and freezer can get as low as 1 degree below zero and can handle an entire pallet.
In the previous building, it would take three or four workers to haul everything through a single door. “Now you can just roll it right in,” he said.
Efficiency has also played into preparation of Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets, which total around 400-500 annually. Programs often had to be suspended in the old building to make room for the amount of work required to assemble the baskets in time for the holidays. Donations were collected for Thanksgiving baskets by church volunteers Saturday at the annual Northeast Community Fund Thanksgiving Food Drive.
Extra facility space allows for rooms dedicated to only one purpose, as opposed to the old clothing room that also served as the lobby and check-in area. Bacon said the daily number of clients served has also slightly increased, averaging between 120 to 150 per day, compared to around 100 to 120 before.
Growth afforded the food pantry a newly hired staff member, and two part-time receptionists were hired to man the lobby. Before, food pantry staff and the receptionists were the same people. The lobby growth can be seen in that it now holds 40 chairs, compared to roughly a dozen in the old lobby, Bacon said.
Seven offices in the new building compare to only three in the old one, allowing spaces for financial counseling, the family investment program and a large meeting room dedicated to organizations that wish to donate.
A recent partnership with Dove Inc. also will make use of more space. Beginning Monday, Dec. 2, the Macon County Dove Financial Assistance program will be operating out of Northeast Community Fund's facility, moving out of Decatur First United Methodist.
Bacon said the Northeast staff and volunteers have been thrilled to operate out of the new facility.
“It was really space more than anything else, we were cramped and in need of better space as well as we were in need of office space,” said Bacon.
The fate of the old facility is still up in the air, Bacon said.
"Food insecurity is a reality in Macon County and it rises and falls with unemployment so we don't know what next year will bring," he said. "It always depends on donations; we don't take any state or federal funding, so it really comes down to public and community support.”
