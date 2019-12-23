How The Vault in Clinton keeps teens safe, amused and happy

There are also classes and activities teaching kids practical stuff like financial literacy. Volunteer teachers are there to help with homework for those who maybe don‘t get assistance at home or have no one to ask. Witzke says you persuade kids to come in with all the fun and games and then you can get to work on helping them with their other issues. To that end, The Vault treasury includes volunteer mentors such as 27-year-old Tim Rosten, who grew up in Clinton and now works at Blooomington Junior High School in special education.

The mentor’s role, he explained, is to be there for the kids to help them and just get to know them. “There is always someone for them to talk to here,” he said. “So if a kid shows up and they are kind of on their own, we will talk to them and bring some other kids over to meet them. We engage them, we build relationships with them.”

And it’s through those connections that mentors can maybe find out about other problems children are having and flag issues that are going to need some deeper help. Mentors go through first aid and mental health training which, Witzke explains, sharpens their perception of trouble signs.