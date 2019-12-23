How The Vault in Clinton keeps teens safe, amused and happy

CLINTON — We keep our most precious valuables in vaults: money, jewelry, irreplaceable personal papers. And now children.
It’s the philosophy of Michelle Witzke, the founder of The Vault teen center in Clinton. She wanted to create an after-school refuge where kids aged from sixth grade through high school could relax, play games, socialize, get help with their homework, grab a bite to eat and feel welcome and accepted.
And safe.
Which brings us to the other part of The Vault concept: that while serving to hold precious things protected on the inside, it also serves to keep out some very nasty stuff on the outside. Bullying, physical and cyber, depression, drug use, despair, misery and suicide are social predators who seek their pray among people of all ages, but often find easy pickings among the very young, the very vulnerable and the very unhappy.
More than 1,400 people in the last month signed an online petition by a Clinton High School student calling for more to be done about safeguarding children’s mental health. A 2016 Illinois Youth Survey, funded by the state’s Department of Human Services, found more than 40 percent of DeWitt County eighth graders struggle with depression.
And it gets worse: More than 50% of 10th graders had experienced bullying, the survey said, while 25% of 12th graders had suicidal thoughts and 14% of 12th graders engaged in illegal drug use.
None of which much surprised Witzke, a Michigan transplant who arrived 17 years ago, raised three children and has a background in social work and teaching. She loved life in a cozy Central Illinois community, she said, and she embraced it. But she wasn’t blind to the creeping darkness prowling the edges of the warm glow of the family campfire we call small-town living.
“There is a lot of brokenness out there,” said Witzke, a soft-spoken woman whose bright blue eyes suddenly fill with tears. “It will break your heart.”
Brokenness like the boy she once asked about what his family was doing for Thanksgiving. “He said his ‘Dad just got out of prison and there is a restraining order against him,” said Witzke, 50. “‘So ‘I can’t see him. And my mom is always drinking with her boyfriend; so I just go outside and I break stuff.’”
Not exactly the raw material for a Norman Rockwell painting celebrating the innocent joys of youth. But instead of shaking her head in despair while retreating back into her own pretty picture of happy family life, Witzke stepped forward, rolled up her sleeves, and decided to have a go at doing something about it.
The Vault concept started with her surveying kids and adults and finding out if there was support for a teen center and what should be in it. By October 2016 she had found an empty and forlorn former tanning and hair salon housed in a 123-year-old building on The Square in Clinton that would work as a location.
Witzke has a very persuasive speaking style gilded with passion to do the right thing; smitten by her vision, volunteer helpers came running. The Architectural Expressions firm from Forsyth donated its services to create conceptual designs and explain what needed to be done to the building to take it from bronzed skin and perms to kid fun and salvation.
“We were told for an 11,000-square-foot building the renovation cost would be a little over $1 million,” recalled Witzke, who is smiling again. “Well, I knew we couldn’t afford that. But I found I could get the community to donate money and skilled labor and we ended up getting it done for less than $400,000.”
The first level of The Vault opened in October 2018 and a lower level opened in August. Entry is free and trying to list everything it offers and does would require more space than this newspaper has pages.
But here’s a basic rundown: video games, gaga ball (a kinder, gentler version of dodgeball, bowling (The Vault has its own mini lane), shuffleboard, table tennis, air hockey and on and on and on. Anywhere between 120 and 150 kids show up a week (junior high and high schoolers are catered to on different days) and all can enjoy the “Golden Gears Cafe,” offering lots of drinks and kid-centered food, at modest prices. The cafe is a kid-staffed enterprise that helps generate some funds to keep the who place ticking, but provision is always made for patrons short on funds.
“We have kids come in who would not have a nickel to their name to buy anything, so we have free donated food available,” said Witzke, leading a guided tour of The Vault.
As she has been speaking, the place has been steadily accumulating a treasure trove of visiting kids whose voices and laughter rise inexorably like an incoming tide of joy. The in-house music system is playing a festive selection that includes Andy Williams assuring us “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” but that’s not news to the denizens of The Vault.
“I love The Vault because I get to hang out with my friends,” said Miley Koyak, 12, who lives in Clinton. “It’s just a fun place to be and do homework and all that.” Her twin sister Maddison, meanwhile, talks of gaga ball and bowling. “If this wasn’t here,” she said, glancing around at the whirl of frenetic activity, “I would be so sad.”
Sienna Brinkoetter, 11, lives out in the country and said The Vault offers her a “fun way to make new friends.”
Boys do happen to like the place just as much girls do but, on this occasion, Witzke is surrounded by females clamoring to speak as she conducts her introductory tour while dispensing hugs and hellos.
“I want to be here because it's surrounded with so much positivity,” said Luz Hernandez, 13, who mans the counter at the Golden Gears. “You can just feel it. We can have fun and be ourselves here.”
There is a board of directors — with seats for the principals from Clinton’s high school and junior high — which helps run the place and The Vault gets by on donations and fundraising. It even rents itself out for events when the kids aren’t using it. Witzke is proud they recently managed to hire an executive director, Tammy Wilson, who works alongside an administrative assistant, Wendy DeMent, and Witzke. The founder recently started getting paid $10 an hour as a supposedly 20-hour-a-week program director but says she is still actually working 60 or 70 hours a week to keep things moving.
She had surveyed other teen centers and clubs before creating the Clinton version and said she learned that while volunteers will carry you long and far, burnout hits home and eventually you will need some paid help. “We’d love to be able to bring on some more full-time staff so we can do more but, well, it’s baby steps,” said Witzke.
That said, there are dozens of volunteers who love to be involved, including the children themselves. The kids help decide special projects for The Vault and ideas have included kindness campaigns where students are encouraged to say or do something nice for each other via little hand-delivered messages.
Recently, they even had mass rock-painting sessions where they painted uplifting messages on stones and handed them to people. As Witzke elegantly stated it, “Kindness rocks.”
There are also classes and activities teaching kids practical stuff like financial literacy. Volunteer teachers are there to help with homework for those who maybe don‘t get assistance at home or have no one to ask. Witzke says you persuade kids to come in with all the fun and games and then you can get to work on helping them with their other issues. To that end, The Vault treasury includes volunteer mentors such as 27-year-old Tim Rosten, who grew up in Clinton and now works at Blooomington Junior High School in special education.
The mentor’s role, he explained, is to be there for the kids to help them and just get to know them. “There is always someone for them to talk to here,” he said. “So if a kid shows up and they are kind of on their own, we will talk to them and bring some other kids over to meet them. We engage them, we build relationships with them.”
And it’s through those connections that mentors can maybe find out about other problems children are having and flag issues that are going to need some deeper help. Mentors go through first aid and mental health training which, Witzke explains, sharpens their perception of trouble signs.
It’s all part of The Vault’s rich tapestry of help and support but it winds down to a single consistent thread running through all the place does and believes: children are shown that they matter, that their lives are important, and someone is looking out for them.
“We want kids to know that they are loved, they are valued, and they have a purpose in this world,” Witzke said.
