DECATUR — It’s been almost four years since four-year-old Evan Higgins died after a tragic accidental drowning at his home in summer 2019.

And for almost four years now, Evan’s family has received annual updates on the people to whom his organs were donated: A three-year-old girl who needed a heart and two adult men who needed kidneys. All three recipients are currently doing well, said Evan’s mother, Jeri Ann Higgins.

“His life is literally going on through somebody else,” said Higgins, of Moweaqua. That helps with the grief.

“The farther you get away from the tragedy itself, you're just so glad that something good came out of it,” she said. “It wasn't good for us. Like the organ donation isn't, I mean, it didn't help us. But it does bring some comfort in knowing that Evan’s tragedy didn't go without some type of good.”

April is National Donate Life Month, and the Higgins family has joined the Gift Of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network in calling for more Illinoisans to register as organ donors — and, more importantly, to tell people about it.

“If you are in the unfortunate circumstance where we're talking about donation, you likely won't have the opportunity to speak for yourself,” said Caitlin Stephen, Gift of Hope hospital and partner relations manager. “So that's why it's so important to register, so that you can make those wishes known.”

Gift of Hope works with 180 hospitals in Illinois and northwest Indiana to communicate about organ donation with potential donors’ families and with the United Network for Organ Sharing, the organization that manages the national transplant waiting list.

Stephen said registering as an organ donor without telling loved ones about it in advance can leave them shocked. Many people don’t talk about organ donation until it’s too late, she said.

That’s what happened to the family of Eric Briceno, who died after an accident at just 20 years old in April 2020.

“We weren’t educated on this, so this was a shock to all of us,” said Briceno’s mother, Elizabeth Neal, of the organ donation process.

Neal said because her family comes from a conservative, Hispanic Catholic background, many of them were hesitant to embrace organ donation. But ultimately the family felt organ donation was the best way to honor Briceno’s memory.

“Whenever it first happens, you're shocked. You're like, don't do that. I don't understand,” said Eric’s brother, Eliseo Briceno. “But as time has passed, it makes it feel right. It makes it feel like we did something right.”

Looking back, Neal said she wished Briceno could have donated even more.

A graduate of MacArthur High School, the late Briceno seemed sometimes to be perpetually happy, said his brother. He loved animals, and many of his family members now foster rescue pets in his memory. Eliseo Briceno said he thinks Eric would be proud of his impact.

“For being such a young soul, he always had to give back the love,” Briceno said.

Organ donors can give more than some might think, Stephen said. Just one organ donor can save up to eight lives, and Gift of Hope data shows a record amount of successful donations in 2022. In Illinois alone, 526 donors donated organs that led to over 1,418 life-saving transplants. Nearly 2,000 donors gave bone, skin and other tissue.

But there are over 104,000 people still waiting for an organ transplant in the United States. The need for organ, eye and tissue donors is especially critical in Gift of Hope’s service area, the organization said.

That’s why even a few more registered organ donors can make a difference, said Decatur Memorial Hospital President Drew Early.

“I think it's important to make your decision now,” Early said after a Gift of Hope flag raising ceremony at the hospital on Monday. “The state of Illinois makes it very easy to register as an organ and tissue donor. But don't stop there. Make sure your loved ones understand why you made the decision and understand what your wishes are, and encourage them to think about it as well.”

Stephen said increasing the potential donor pool is helpful not just to increase the number of potential donors, but also to increase the amount of successful matches.

“Nationally, about 60% of those individuals who are waiting come from multicultural communities,” Stephen said. “So I think it's really important to kind of keep in mind as well, that even though transplants can be successful regardless of a patient's race, or ethnicity, the chance of long term survival can be greater if the donor and the recipient share a similar genetic background.”

There are plenty of ways to register as an organ donor, she said, including through your license at the Secretary of State’s Office or online at giftofhope.org.

While Higgins has become all too familiar with the ways in which organ donation can save people’s lives, she encourages people to see donors as more than just patients.

“(Evan) is a miracle and an answer to someone else,” she said. “But he was still our child, and, you know, a miracle on earth to us."

5 reasons to consider becoming an organ donor The need is tremendous One donor can save many lives More diverse donors are needed Healthy people also can consider becoming a living donor Thanks to medical advances, organ donors are saving more lives