How to throw a birthday party during a pandemic? Decatur family gets creative

DECATUR — Spending your birthday under a shelter-in-place order, so your friends can't even come over for cake and ice cream, could be a real disappointment to a child.

However, Lula Sloan, whose 11th birthday was Tuesday, had a nice surprise when her mother enticed her and her two sisters, 7-year-old Phoebe and 3-year-old Greta, to go outside after lunch. Giant, colorful signs in the yard placed by her dad's aunt, Carla Sloan, announced to the world that it was Lula's birthday. A table by the street of their lakeside home held poster boards for passersby to sign, and a box of individually wrapped cookies waited for them to join in the celebration.

“I think she's still in shock,” said her mother, McKenzie. “She just found out like two seconds ago. She didn't know this was going on.”

“This morning, I was surprised by the signs and I just came out and there were the signs there and I came out and couldn't believe it,” Lula said. “I was very confused. I don't really know what's happening,” she added with a laugh.