How to throw a birthday party during a pandemic? Decatur family gets creative
How to throw a birthday party during a pandemic? Decatur family gets creative

DECATUR — Spending your birthday under a shelter-in-place order, so your friends can't even come over for cake and ice cream, could be a real disappointment to a child.

However, Lula Sloan, whose 11th birthday was Tuesday, had a nice surprise when her mother enticed her and her two sisters, 7-year-old Phoebe and 3-year-old Greta, to go outside after lunch. Giant, colorful signs in the yard placed by her dad's aunt, Carla Sloan, announced to the world that it was Lula's birthday. A table by the street of their lakeside home held poster boards for passersby to sign, and a box of individually wrapped cookies waited for them to join in the celebration.

“I think she's still in shock,” said her mother, McKenzie. “She just found out like two seconds ago. She didn't know this was going on.”

“This morning, I was surprised by the signs and I just came out and there were the signs there and I came out and couldn't believe it,” Lula said. “I was very confused. I don't really know what's happening,” she added with a laugh.

The hope was that some of her friends from Holy Family School would be among the visitors, so she could see them from a distance, at least, since Gov. Pritzker extended the stay-at-home period through the end of the month on Tuesday. School won't reopen until at least May 1, and that, too, might change before then.

“I've seen how people are doing the teacher parades,” McKenzie Sloan said, referring to teachers driving through students' neighborhoods to wave at them and stay connected as much as possible during the COVID-19 crisis. “My sister-in-law in California, somebody just did a birthday parade for her.

"I knew (Lula's) birthday was coming up, and I thought 'I'd better think of something' because we like to celebrate birthdays around here.”

The girls finished their school work before lunch, and McKenzie Sloan said to keep boredom at bay, they've been choosing a different local restaurant for lunch every day, placing their order and going for curbside pickup as required by the current conditions. The girls also play in the yard often.

“We love to be outside,” McKenzie Sloan said.

Central Illinois responds to coronavirus pandemic

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

