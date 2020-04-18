How Villa Clara Post Acute says it is working to protect residents after 1 tested positive for COVID-19

DECATUR — Villa Clara Post Acute, a Decatur rehabilitative facility formerly known as Generations at McKinley Court, has had one resident test positive for COVID-19.
The result was announced Friday by the county's Joint Crisis Communications Team.
Here's a statement from the facility, 500 W. McKinley Ave., about the circumstances and steps it is taking to keep residents and staff safe during the coronavirus pandemic:
The health and safety of our residents and staff at Villa Clara is our highest priority and we have implemented all best practices in infectious disease protocol at Villa Clara. We are concerned for the health of a recent resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in the hospital. We take the threat of infection extremely seriously and we are working around the clock to protect residents and staff from this threat. No other residents or staff have tested positive for COVID-19 to date.
All new admissions to Villa Clara are quarantined for 14 days in a completely isolated wing of the facility. That wing is totally separated from other residents. The resident that tested positive for COVID-19 was in our facility for a total of four days. During that time, the resident was kept in quarantine and staff maintained droplet precautions during all interactions per our protocol.
During the COVID-19 outbreak, Villa Clara has been in regular communication with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the Macon County Health Department. Beginning on March 6, 2020, all staff and visitors to our home were pre-screened before they were allowed in the building. Access to our home has been strictly limited to essential healthcare workers and caregivers since IDPH issued their first order to limit access on March 13. In addition to health screenings at the start of each shift, employees are also screened every four hours. Residents are also given health screenings two times per shift and communal dining has been modified to meet guidelines.
Villa Clara is adequately stocked with personal protective equipment and all employees who work at Villa Clara adhere to the highest standards of infection control protocol and use personal protective equipment. Villa Clara also employs infectious disease specialists that we regularly communicate with. To help our staff during these stressful times, Villa Clara has increased hourly wages by $2 over the course of the next thirty days.
Villa Clara is following strict isolation procedures in case any resident or employee becomes symptomatic. We rigorously adhere to all policies and procedures from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control to ensure continued safety of our residents and staff. We sincerely sympathize with anyone who has been affected by this illness.
