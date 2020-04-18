How Villa Clara Post Acute says it is working to protect residents after 1 tested positive for COVID-19

During the COVID-19 outbreak, Villa Clara has been in regular communication with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the Macon County Health Department. Beginning on March 6, 2020, all staff and visitors to our home were pre-screened before they were allowed in the building. Access to our home has been strictly limited to essential healthcare workers and caregivers since IDPH issued their first order to limit access on March 13. In addition to health screenings at the start of each shift, employees are also screened every four hours. Residents are also given health screenings two times per shift and communal dining has been modified to meet guidelines.

Villa Clara is adequately stocked with personal protective equipment and all employees who work at Villa Clara adhere to the highest standards of infection control protocol and use personal protective equipment. Villa Clara also employs infectious disease specialists that we regularly communicate with. To help our staff during these stressful times, Villa Clara has increased hourly wages by $2 over the course of the next thirty days.

Villa Clara is following strict isolation procedures in case any resident or employee becomes symptomatic. We rigorously adhere to all policies and procedures from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control to ensure continued safety of our residents and staff. We sincerely sympathize with anyone who has been affected by this illness.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.