How we celebrated a Decatur Independence Day like no other 🎆

"We'd have over 100, it's almost like a family reunion for us on the Fourth of July," Sanders said. "But because of COVID we have to limit what we do. A lot of our family comes from out of town."

Still, around 20 members of his family enjoyed time together eating grilled food prepared by Sanders and his brother. Sanders said Deloyde had been visiting for two weeks to support the family following the death of his daughter, Shemilah, a victim of gun violence at the age of 22.

"He's been here to really give me that comfort, I just thank God for my brother being here," Sanders said. "He's leaving tomorrow so we just decided we'd bring the family together. Just enjoy together while we can."

Family bonding could also be found Saturday at the Nelson Park lakeshore near the Howard G Buffet Amphitheater. Valerie Sevak, 28, said her two boys usually enjoy fishing and the Fourth of July seemed to be a fitting day for one of their usual trips.

"Some of them ain't been here before so I'm teaching my little cousin and my niece how to fish," Sevak said. "Me and my husband come here a few times a year."