How we celebrated a Decatur Independence Day like no other 🎆

DECATUR — This year’s Fourth of July looked very different.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, cities canceled fireworks displays and parades. Many people eschewed large parties and barbecues in favor of small family picnics and cookouts. Concerts and performances moved online. For those activities that did continue, face masks and social distancing were in play.
Still, Central Illinoisans this weekend found ways to hold onto elements of the holiday that have made it a beloved tradition: Connections with family. Hot dogs on the grill, a fishing pole in the water, sparkler lights reflected in a child’s eyes. Laughter with friends on a warm summer afternoon. Appreciation for the best parts of the country — whatever they are to you.
The Herald & Review caught up with people on Friday and Saturday to find out how they were spending the holiday this year. Here are some of their stories.
Family gatherings
Independence Day most years means a large gathering for the family of Shemuel Sanders.
But this year, the 46-year-old and his brother Deloyde Sanders, 55, were grilling at Fairview Park for a relatively smaller number of family members that included his children, nieces, nephews, his mother and some extended family.
"We'd have over 100, it's almost like a family reunion for us on the Fourth of July," Sanders said. "But because of COVID we have to limit what we do. A lot of our family comes from out of town."
Still, around 20 members of his family enjoyed time together eating grilled food prepared by Sanders and his brother. Sanders said Deloyde had been visiting for two weeks to support the family following the death of his daughter, Shemilah, a victim of gun violence at the age of 22.
"He's been here to really give me that comfort, I just thank God for my brother being here," Sanders said. "He's leaving tomorrow so we just decided we'd bring the family together. Just enjoy together while we can."
Family bonding could also be found Saturday at the Nelson Park lakeshore near the Howard G Buffet Amphitheater. Valerie Sevak, 28, said her two boys usually enjoy fishing and the Fourth of July seemed to be a fitting day for one of their usual trips.
"Some of them ain't been here before so I'm teaching my little cousin and my niece how to fish," Sevak said. "Me and my husband come here a few times a year."
Joining them were Sevak's sister-in-law, mother-in-law, niece and cousin. Getting to spend time with family over the holiday was the best part of the day, especially while celebrating a day recognizing "a big stepping stone for America."
"You don't have TVs, nothing out here for them to be on, just worried about us and fishing," she said. "We had all of us together for once, we haven't been together as a family in awhile."
Others like Howard Ritzert, 45, and his fiance, Sam Parkhurst, 39, were grilling at Nelson Park. The 45-year-old said cooking out and shooting fireworks later in the day is a tradition of his on Independence Day. The couple spent Saturday afternoon grilling brats next to an American flag planted in the bed of Ritzert's truck.
"We need to remember what it's really about, it is our nation's birthday," Ritzert said. "People fought out there and lost their lives for the freedom for us to be out here doing what we're doing. That means a lot to me."
A boost in business
Kenney's Ace Hardware saw a surge in business leading up to Independence Day, said owner Terry Kenney. The hardware store on 2880 Mount Zion Road had plenty of customers looking for home improvement and grilling supplies.
"We've sold a couple grills and there's couple grills we have to deliver today," Kenney said around mid-day Friday. "The Fourth of July weekend is pretty good because people are home doing things."
Donovan Peña, 45, plans to get some projects finished like mowing, pruning his bushes, trimming tree limbs. The Decatur resident was shopping for water hoses so he could also water his lawn and cotter pins to repair his lawn mower, among other tools.
"I have the day off so I'm trying to work and get some jobs that need to get done around the house, most of them outside. It's not raining so I'm taking advantage of that."
Another business had many shoppers looking to do some weekend grilling. Kelsey Huffman, a manager of Jeffrey's Meat Market on 135 S. Oakland Ave., said the shop was especially busy Thursday and Friday, supposing the influx comes from people not having other festivities due to cancellations under COVID-19.
"Yesterday was crazy and today has been very busy," Huffman said Friday. "Our brats are going to be number one with tons of bucket burgers. Back ribs are selling pretty good too."
Mark Daley, 52, of Oreana said grilling has been a family-celebrated tradition on Independence Day weekend. At Jeffrey's, he purchased his longtime "favorite meat to smoke," ribeyes and fillets with sweet garlic and ultimate steak rubs for added flavor.
"Beef is one of my favorite things to smoke," Daley said. "It's a great way to celebrate the independence of our country."
"We'd usually go see some fireworks somewhere or a concert, but this year we're staying home," said Susan Daley, Mark's wife, noting some of that decision is due to COVID cancellations.
Come to the lake
Nelson Park's boat launch was full of boaters Friday looking to take advantage of warm, sunny weather over the holiday weekend.
"I think it's really busy because of COVID," said Crew Chief A.J. Speasl. "Everybody's migrating to the lake.”
For 47-year-old Brain Gottman, Friday was an opportunity to take his boat out for a relaxing day on Lake Decatur with his girlfriend. The Decatur resident shared that he and family members have taken the boat out to watch fireworks for the last six years.
"We try to come out when we have the opportunity anyway, but this weekend I actually have to work the 4th of July," said Gottman. "Today we're just going to float around and enjoy the weather."
Michael Maulden, 38, said getting his boat in the water Friday was something he'd been planning for some time and hopes to get out every weekend while the weather is warm.
"This is the first time I've been out all year," Maulden said.
Other plans of his were to watch his daughter compete in softball and playing some of the sport himself to make the most of the holiday weekend.
"I'd probably be doing something else, like a concert or a ball game, but whatever you can do to get out of the house," he said.
Car cruise
Around a dozen local car lovers got together Saturday morning for the All GM 4th of July Cruise, organized by the Mid-Illinois F-Body Club.
The line of all General Motors vehicles did a brief route that began and ended at the Chevrolet Hall of Fame museum, followed by an hour of hanging out with club members.
"We think the 4th of July is the perfect opportunity to have something like this," said Casey Janes, club founder. "And doing it as a cruise instead of a car show, if people aren't comfortable being around one another, they can socially distance while still enjoying something like this."
Janes said the club was started in the winter and was originally centered around F-body and Firebird cars, but was expanded to all GM cars to draw in more members. The group hopes to put together a yearly car show beginning in 2020.
"I've got motorcycles and then I bought this because I wanted something different once in awhile," said Mark Tullis of his first-year 1970 Monte Carlo, minutes before joining the line of cruisers. "I just like cruising in the old car."
Fourth of July Cruise
