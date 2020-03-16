Howard Buffett donates $1 million for Macon County coronavirus response

DECATUR — The private foundation of former Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett will donate up to $1 million for food and medical resource needs as the county responds to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.
Buffett will work with the Crisis Communication Team made up of local government and health leaders, the city of Decatur said in a news release. The foundation is expected to share details of how funds will be allocated as they are identified and committed.
"Rural areas like Macon County are likely to experience delayed effects from this global pandemic but when we do, it will be when state and federal resources are most stretched," Buffett said in a statement. "We need to be mobilizing all of our local government and community support services immediately to anticipate those effects and secure the resources we need to mitigate the impact on our community.
"The goal of the foundation's commitment is to fill in the gaps and augment the resources that will be available as part of the state and federal response. As a community, we especially need to ensure we are prepared to support kids who depend on free and reduced breakfast and lunch programs if public schools close and the elderly in our community who are most at risk from exposure to the virus."
The foundation's commitment targets two areas of support, officials said:
- food aid to residents who cannot afford or cannot access the food they need during mandated self-quarantines or social distancing policies;
- ensuring local healthcare providers have the critical supplies they need to meet the medical care demands the crisis may bring.
"We really appreciate the resources the Howard G. Buffett Foundation is providing for Decatur and Macon County," said Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield. "These are unprecedented times, and I have every confidence that we will get through this together."
The Resource Task Force, appointed by Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, will include Greenfield, Debbie Bogle from United Way and Tanya Andricks from Crossing Healthcare.
"Our community rises to its very best when we are confronted by crisis, and we are extremely grateful for the support from Mr. Buffett to help us meet the needs of our most vulnerable," Moore Wolfe said.
This story will be updated.
