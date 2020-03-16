Howard Buffett donates $1 million for Macon County coronavirus response

DECATUR — The private foundation of former Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett will donate up to $1 million for food and medical resource needs as the county responds to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

Buffett will work with the Crisis Communication Team made up of local government and health leaders, the city of Decatur said in a news release. The foundation is expected to share details of how funds will be allocated as they are identified and committed.

"Rural areas like Macon County are likely to experience delayed effects from this global pandemic but when we do, it will be when state and federal resources are most stretched," Buffett said in a statement. "We need to be mobilizing all of our local government and community support services immediately to anticipate those effects and secure the resources we need to mitigate the impact on our community.

"The goal of the foundation's commitment is to fill in the gaps and augment the resources that will be available as part of the state and federal response. As a community, we especially need to ensure we are prepared to support kids who depend on free and reduced breakfast and lunch programs if public schools close and the elderly in our community who are most at risk from exposure to the virus."