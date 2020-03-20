HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville institutes new triage protocol for all patients

SHELBYVILLE — HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital has begun screening all patients for COVID-19 symptoms in a triage area outside the main entrance.

“HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital is screening for patients with COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms prior to entrance into the hospital, said Suzanne Clarke, M.D., HSHS Good Shepherd Family Health and medical staff president. “These precautions are to ensure the safety of our colleagues and other patients seeking treatment for non-respiratory distress, not those seeking to be tested for COVID-19.”

Patients will be screened in an area just outside the main entrance of the hospital. Following the screening, all patients will then be triaged to the appropriate level of care.

HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine Shelbyville is also operating a regional respiratory hub. Their hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please call ahead at (217) 774-4400.

The hospital reminds those experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms to call their primary care physician first instead of going to the emergency room.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0