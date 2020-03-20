HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville institutes new triage protocol for all patients
0 comments

HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville institutes new triage protocol for all patients

  • 0

SHELBYVILLE — HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital has begun screening all patients for COVID-19 symptoms in a triage area outside the main entrance.

“HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital is screening for patients with COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms prior to entrance into the hospital, said Suzanne Clarke, M.D., HSHS Good Shepherd Family Health and medical staff president. “These precautions are to ensure the safety of our colleagues and other patients seeking treatment for non-respiratory distress, not those seeking to be tested for COVID-19.”

Patients will be screened in an area just outside the main entrance of the hospital. Following the screening, all patients will then be triaged to the appropriate level of care.

HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine Shelbyville is also operating a regional respiratory hub. Their hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please call ahead at (217) 774-4400.

The hospital reminds those experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms to call their primary care physician first instead of going to the emergency room.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clinton bar owner says he'll defy Pritzker's coronavirus order
Local

Clinton bar owner says he'll defy Pritzker's coronavirus order

On Tuesday morning, if you want to find the owner of Snapper’s Bar and Grill, Joe Sartie, drop in on him in downtown Clinton. His door will be open. Sartie is one of a handful of owners struggling with Governor JB Pritzker’s order to close bars and restaurants.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News