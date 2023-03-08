DECATUR — Millikin University’s health clinic is now open to the public, a move providers say will help improve health care access on Decatur’s west side.

The Hospital Sisters Health System Medical Group Health Center at Millikin University, at 150 S. Fairview Ave. in Decatur, first opened to Millikin students last fall. The clinic expanded in February and now offers walk-in care to the general public.

“Our providers here are excited about being able to do and care for people, not just our students, but everybody on this side of town,” said Tammy Lett, chief operating officer of HSHS physician enterprise, during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

Lett said the clinic has already seen “a few” community patients. Raphaella Prange, vice president of student affairs at Millikin, said she hopes more people learn about the clinic’s offerings.

“(This is) a part of our community that hasn't had care for a while close by. It's been since before the pandemic that we had a walk-in clinic on the west end,” Prange said. “If you remember there was a walk-in clinic at Fairview Plaza, but there hasn't been one for quite some time.

“So, access for folks that use the DISC, the West End families, and the Dennis Lab School, and everyone in this area, I hope will come in and take advantage of this wonderful facility and the quality care.”

The clinic’s expansion comes as HSHS Mary’s Hospital is petitioning the state for permission to shutter multiple units, including obstetrics and newborn nursery.

A representative from the Health Facilities & Services Review Board, the group that will either approve or deny St. Mary’s application, told the Herald & Review there will be no public hearing ahead of the state’s decision. No member of the public requested a hearing ahead of the Feb. 22 deadline.

The HFSRB will consider the hospital’s case during its May 9 board meeting.

Lett said she could not speak to St. Mary’s or anything going on at the hospital.

“I can speak to us, as far as our primary care and our availability to Decatur,” Lett said. “We are still here, we are on Mound Road, Mount Zion, Pershing, North Main, wherever you need us. From a primary care perspective, we still continue to serve Decatur.”

Lett and others said the Millikin Clinic could help Decatur in ways outside of just expanding care access. Some care providers at the clinic are also instructors at the university, which may give students another chance for hands-on experience.

“The good thing is that the providers that are teachers here will also bring students here,” said Nicole Wood, HSHS physician practice manager. “And they can actually do some clinicals here with them as well as what they need to do in order to graduate. So it's basically teaching them what their future could look like.”

Wood said she hopes the practical experience in Decatur will motivate students to remain in the area.

“Hopefully those people who go to Millikin here stay in the community,” she said. “A lot of the people who go into medicine or anything like that will leave their community and actually come back because, you know, they want that hometown feeling back. So hopefully when they do get their licensing or finish school, they stay in the community."

