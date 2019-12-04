You are the owner of this article.
HSHS St. Mary's Christmas star lit in honor of community loved ones
HSHS St. Mary's Christmas star lit in honor of community loved ones

HSHS St Mary Christmas Lighting 15 11.28.18.JPG (copy)

Each year, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Foundation honors and memorializes the loved ones of colleagues and members of the community through sponsorship of Christmas lights on the star that sits atop the hospital. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR— The HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Christmas star will be lit during a ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.

The annual Christmas Star Lighting ceremony includes reading names of community members' loved ones, accompanied by spiritual readings, prayers and music by the First Christian Church Choir and local composer Michael Scherer. 

Lights that compile the star are provided by sponsors, where the light serves in memory of a loved one. The star remains lit throughout the Christmas season. 

The ceremony will take place in the hospital lobby, 1800 E. Lake Shore Drive.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

