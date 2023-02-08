DECATUR – HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital cited years of ongoing financial struggles and annual multi-million dollar operating losses in its petition to close some of its units.

According to the Decatur hospital’s Certificate of Need application, which was deemed complete by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board this week, the hospital’s plan to discontinue four units is meant to help “improve the financial viability of the hospital.”

“This project is part of St. Mary’s Hospital longer term modernization and updating of the facility to better accommodate declining population and inpatient utilization in the Decatur region and to improve the financial viability of the hospital which has experienced significant negative operating margins for many years,” the application reads. “St. Mary’s Hospital intends to file a Certificate of Need later this year for an approximately $90 million major modernization of the facility.”

St. Mary’s operating loss was nearly $20 million in the 2022 fiscal year, according to the application.

On Jan. 23, St. Mary’s revealed it would ask the HFSRB for permission to discontinue its advanced inpatient rehabilitation, obstetrics and newborn nursery, pediatrics and inpatient behavioral health services.

In a news release at the time, Hospital Sisters Health System leaders cited “lingering effects of the (COVID) pandemic” and “multiple years of lagging patient volumes” among reasons for the proposed closures.

The HFSRB application completion kicks off a bureaucratic process that could end with the hospital shuttering units that serviced hundreds of patients in recent years.

The hospital listed its obstetrics admissions numbers as 706 in 2020 and 610 in 2021. For mental health care, those numbers were 846 in 2020 and 980 in 2021. For inpatient rehabilitation they were 162 in 2020 and 176 in 2021. The hospital listed no patients as being admitted for pediatric care in either 2020 or 2021.

St. Mary’s argued its current numbers aren’t sustainable.

The hospital listed its primary reasons for discontinuation as insufficient volume and demand for service, along with a lack of economic feasibility for all the services in question.

Macon County’s population has been declining for decades, the hospital argued, which has led to a regional excess bed capacity that will remain even after St. Mary’s discontinues some of its current beds.

In 2020, its obstetrics department operated at just 23.5% utilization, while advanced inpatient rehabilitation and pediatrics operated at 32.7% and 0%, respectively. Operating these units at such low utilization rates has caused significant financial losses.

St. Mary’s has had net operating losses totaling almost $62 million and averaging over $12 million per year in the last five years, according to the hospital’s data.

Despite annual multi-million dollar losses, the hospital said cutting the underutilized services will allow it to move forward with a previously announced, nearly $100 million modernization plan that will involve “removing an antiquated portion of its current facility and (replacing) it with a modern structure and improved campus grounds.”

The section of the hospital housing the discontinued services will be closed and demolished as part of the modernization plan, the hospital said.

Additionally, St. Mary’s said the monies saved will allow the hospital to “offer impacted HSHS employees job opportunities within the hospital system and preserve all other existing service lines.”

If approved, St. Mary’s proposed changes will mean neither of Decatur’s hospitals will offer advanced inpatient rehabilitation or inpatient behavioral health services. St. Mary’s said has argued to the state that the discontinuations will not adversely affect access to care for residents in the hospital’s market area.

Notably, the surveyed market area is not limited to just Decatur or Macon County. Alternative area hospitals suggested include Decatur Memorial Hospital, Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon and Warner Hospital in Clinton.

As required by the HFSRB application, St. Mary’s provided proof it notified other neighboring hospitals of its intentions to shutter some services.

According to its application, the hospital expects the discontinuation of all the aforementioned services to be completed by March 22, though approval from the HFSRB takes time.

John Kniery, administrator of the HFSRB, told the Herald & Review last month that the process to receive a certificate of need program exemption includes the filing of a formal application with the board, an application fee, a review from board staff and a final ruling from the board itself. The review process generally lasts about 60 days but could last longer, he said.

The public may also share their opinions as part of that process.

Requests for public hearings must be received by the HFSRB no later than Feb. 22. Any individuals who want to submit written comments on the project must submit them by April 19.

The State Board will post its findings in a State Board Staff Report, and the report will be made available online on April 24. The public may then submit written responses in support of or opposition to the findings by May 1.

Individuals can contact the HFSRB by phone at 217-782-3516 or online at hfsrb.illinois.gov.

