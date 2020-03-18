HSHS St. Mary's in Decatur begins screening emergency patients

“Using the CDC algorithm, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital is screening for patients with COVID-19 or flu- like symptoms prior to a visit to the emergency room, said Dr. Phil Barnell, St. Mary’s Hospital Chief Medical Officer. “These precautions are to ensure the safety of our colleagues and other patients seeking treatment for non-respiratory distress at our hospital, not those seeking to be tested for COVID-19.”

Patients will be screened in an area just outside the emergency department. Following the screening, patients without respiratory symptoms will be sent to the emergency department check-in area.

If a patient has respiratory symptoms, one of the hallmarks of COVID-19, he or she will go to a portable screening bay for assessment. The patient then will be directed to appropriate treatment settings.

HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine Forsyth is also operating a regional respiratory hub. Their hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call ahead at 217-872- 0953.