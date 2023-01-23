HSHS St. Mary's Hospital seeks to cut services

DECATUR — Confronted with a health care landscape that "is more difficult than ever before,” HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital announced Monday it will be seeking state approval to discontinue some of the services it offers.

A news release identified the service lines of advanced inpatient rehabilitation, obstetrics and newborn nursery, pediatrics and inpatient behavioral health services.

But a local hospital official says the facility will continue to serve the health care needs of the Decatur area, adding there are plans for major investments to “modernize” the current facility.

“First and foremost, please be assured that HSHS is committed to keeping HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital open and on the current Decatur campus,” said St. Mary’s President and CEO Theresa Rutherford. “We intend to be in Decatur for decades to come.”

Rutherford said a “second phase” to the facility modernization efforts includes “plans to invest approximately $90 million for a major infrastructure renovation of the current facility to update clinical spaces, improve patient room amenities and update safety compliance issues throughout the care environment of the campus.”

Regarding the services slated to be eliminated, the release identified “the lingering effects of the pandemic and multiple years of lagging patient volumes to rising labor costs and an uncertain economy” as the reasons.

In response to these challenges, the health system said, its leaders “reviewed multiple scenarios to modernize our care delivery processes, which included an evaluation of the services that patients need and that we can afford to provide, as we to strive to be a viable provider in the area.”

Hospital Sisters Health System is the parent company of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and other hospitals, including HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital - Shelbyville, HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham and HSHS St. John's Hospital and HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield.

The application for these initial changes will be submitted on Jan. 31, but may not be decided on by the board until March or later, the health system said.

HSHS St. Mary’s will continue to offer more than 20 other patient services, it said.

“Colleagues in these impacted areas have been notified, and HSHS is exploring opportunities with impacted colleagues to transition to other roles,” the statement said. “If these service discontinuation requests are approved by the state, patients who may be impacted will be directly notified in coming months.”

This action comes on the heels of HSHS St. Mary’s discontinuation of its ambulance service that served a large area around Decatur. Abbott EMS officially assumed coverage of the Decatur and greater Macon County service areas on Oct. 7.

