HSHS St. Mary's to host Mother's Day raffle and bake sale

DECATUR — Partners of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital will hold a Mother's Day raffle and bake sale on Thursday, May 5, in the Assisi Room on the ground floor of the hospital.
Artisans have created craft items for sale as well as the baked goods. The main raffle item is a queen-size nine patch hand-stitched quilt. Other items include a Timi's Tours package, a Gin Mill dining ackage, flowers from Ace Hardware, and a Lottery Scratchers basket.
To become a Partner of HSHS St. Mary's, contact Shelli Brunner at the HSHS St. Mary’s Foundation at 217-464-2520 or by email at shelli.brunner@hshs.org.
