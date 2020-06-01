Hundreds march, protest peacefully around downtown Decatur

DECATUR — The crowd marching around downtown Decatur had been loud: voices ringing out with chants, shouting “I can’t breathe” and “say his name” to honor George Floyd, the man killed in Minneapolis police custody last week.
They had been encouraged by co-organizer Jacob Jenkins to yell, scream if it helped them exorcise the pain they felt about racism and inequality in America, but to avoid any violence or property damage. Hundreds of people, all ages and races, many of them wearing face masks, carried homemade signs and raised their voices to call for justice.
And then, for 60 seconds, they all fell silent.
Jacob Jenkins, co-organizer of the march that wrapped nearly two miles in a loop around downtown, told the crowd to kneel with one fist in the air and remain quiet for a full minute.
"Let this city see your power," he said into a microphone, standing on the bed of a truck at the front of the crowd on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. "We want the world to see what Decatur has done peacefully."
The event, which organizers described as a Justice Walk, came as protests have been held across the country and in Decatur over the past week. The arrest of Floyd, who was black, was caught on camera and he could be heard saying “I can’t breathe” while a white officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Organizers estimated a crowd of around 500 people at Monday's event. As they marched, Decatur police officers, Macon County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers blocked some lanes of traffic so the protesters could safely walk.
The route — from the Decatur Civic Center to Franklin Street, Eldorado Street, Church Street, Decatur Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and North Street — took them completely around downtown businesses. A number of business owners earlier in the day had boarded up their windows and taken other precautions because of concerns about looting and rioting.
Violence has broken out after protests in other cities, and several incidents of vandalism had been reported Sunday night in Decatur, hours after another peaceful protest had ended.
Jenkins told the crowd they didn’t need to take or touch anything to make their point: that black lives matter. At the start of the event, he asked participants to raise their hands if they were from Decatur and Macon County, dispelling a rumor that rioters were being bussed in from St. Louis.
“The people of Decatur are sick and tired of being sick and tired,” Jenkins said. “We are here because millions of Americans witnessed a modern day lynching on social media. His name is George Floyd.”
Responding to a call of “say his name” or “say her name,” participants chanted the names of others whose deaths in recent years have sparked national conversations about police tactics and the treatment of minorities in America: Sandra Bland, Breona Taylor, Armaud Arbery, Oscar Grant, Tamir Rice and Trayvon Martin.
Bethany Barron said the message of the event was powerful and she was glad to have participated. “Silence equals complacency,” said Barron, 20. “Complacency equals privilege.”
Robree’El Williams, a Decatur resident, marched with friends and family. She said she appreciated how local law enforcement blocked off traffic so they could peacefully protest.
“Police brutality has been happening all over the world for so long,” Williams said. “Today, I am very proud of how everyone organized themselves and came together. I appreciate seeing so many white people out here supporting us.”
Williams said she hopes those protesting across the country use their voices going forward.
“Speak up. If you hear someone say something derogatory toward another race, say something,” Williams said. “If you are saying nothing you are accepting it. Silence is accepting it. It doesn’t mean it will change that day or that week, but eventually people are going to get it.”
The Rev. Rod Wilson of Heart of Christ Ministries spoke after the march and said the Decatur community needs to see change.
“Murder can’t keep being OK in our community,” Wilson said.” You don’t see nothin’, you don’t say nothin’. You need to step up.”
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe walked with the crowd along with a number of Decatur City Council members. Speaking after the event, Moore Wolfe said she was happy to see such a large turnout.
“This was a peaceful march and it was appropriate,” Moore Wolfe said.
Jenkins, who ran against Moore Wolfe in the last mayoral election, praised her for attending and told the crowd to participate in upcoming meetings with Moore Wolfe where they would continue the discussion of how the city can help the black community.
“We need more dialogue to change things and I am really looking forward to sitting down and talking,” she said.
Jenkins urged participants of the protest to attend city council meetings and participate in local government.
“I want to see all of you at the Civic Center for council meetings,” Jenkins said. “Go out and vote. Have your voices be heard in as many ways as possible.”
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
