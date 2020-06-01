Hundreds march, protest peacefully around downtown Decatur

Bethany Barron said the message of the event was powerful and she was glad to have participated. “Silence equals complacency,” said Barron, 20. “Complacency equals privilege.”

Robree’El Williams, a Decatur resident, marched with friends and family. She said she appreciated how local law enforcement blocked off traffic so they could peacefully protest.

“Police brutality has been happening all over the world for so long,” Williams said. “Today, I am very proud of how everyone organized themselves and came together. I appreciate seeing so many white people out here supporting us.”

Williams said she hopes those protesting across the country use their voices going forward.

“Speak up. If you hear someone say something derogatory toward another race, say something,” Williams said. “If you are saying nothing you are accepting it. Silence is accepting it. It doesn’t mean it will change that day or that week, but eventually people are going to get it.”

The Rev. Rod Wilson of Heart of Christ Ministries spoke after the march and said the Decatur community needs to see change.

“Murder can’t keep being OK in our community,” Wilson said.” You don’t see nothin’, you don’t say nothin’. You need to step up.”