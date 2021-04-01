Hydrant repair work to cause partial closure on Decatur's Pershing Road Monday

DECATUR— Fire hydrant repair work will cause the closure of the outside eastbound lane in front of 655 E. Pershing Road beginning at 8 a.m. Monday.
City crews are expected to wrap up the work around 3 p.m. Motorists driving around the work area are encouraged to slow down and use caution and should expect delays.
Contact Andrew Whitehead at (217) 875-5705 for more information.
