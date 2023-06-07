DECATUR — Decatur's iconic Powers-Jarvis Mansion, which sold for more than $400,000 in 2005, has sold at auction for $301,750.

A bid-off in the final hour of the sale saw the home's price tag jump up from just under $150,000.

The three-story Greek revival-style home, located at 357 W. Decatur St., went into foreclosure after its former owner failed to pay on the mortgage.

A check of legal records by the Herald & Review shows a man named as “Anthony J. Grason” is the subject of a foreclosure action by U.S. Bank NA, as trustee, on behalf of the J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust.

The foreclosure complaint listed the amount of modified indebtedness as $467,245.12.

According to History of the Heartland, a group of Decatur activists dedicated to historic preservation, the real estate agent coordinating the auction told them the former owner is refusing to leave.

That means the mansion's new owner is now faced with the task of evicting the home's current occupant.

A line of trashcans and a "no trespassing sign" blocking one of the home's two driveways entrance could be seen outside the home in the final hours of the auction.

The History of the Heartland group hopes the new — currently unidentified — buyer restores the mansion.

"The intent of the organization was to call attention to this historical gem in the near west side of Decatur, hoping an investor (private or public) would have interest in restoring it to its former grandeur... Today we say congratulations to the buyer," the organization said in a news release shortly after the auction closed. "We hope this magnificent structure will now be restored for private or public use."

History of the Heartland members voted the Powers-Jarvis mansion as the No. 1 Most Endangered residence in Decatur in August of 2020, the organization said.

The listing agent is identified online as Renee Sommer of County Line Realty.

Bret Robertson, chairman of History of the Heartland, previously told the Herald & Review he hopes the now deteriorated mansion can return to its former glory.

“That would be wonderful and that was our hope in drawing attention to it,” said Robertson.

“It would take a very special buyer, somebody who is going to have to put up with an uncertain process to be in possession of the house to begin with and, even after they buy it, there are great unknowns about the condition of it. So it will take somebody with deep pockets and a tolerance for risk and a passion for this type of Gilded Age mansion.”

The 7,700 square foot mansion sits on one-and-a-half acres. The home features 13 rooms, including seven bedrooms and a ballroom. At one point the home featured underground parking for four cars.

The mansion was built by Charles Powers, whose family members were some of the biggest landowners in Macon County. It was later owned by oil tycoon Vernon Jarvis. His sister-in-law, Hollywood star Nancy Walters, regularly stayed at the home and visited there for an extended period in 1961 after concluding filming on “Blue Hawaii” with Elvis Presley.

The house was empty by the end of the 1960s and was damaged by an arson fire in 1970.

A plan to bulldoze the home in the mid-1970s to make way for an elderly housing complex was abandoned following a wave of local protests.

The Bachrach family, who owned Decatur-based Bachrach Clothing Inc., bought and restored the home in 1988. The Bachrachs used the home as a training center for their business before it was sold at the 2005 auction.

