'Idea sharing' meeting for local churches set for Wednesday

DECATUR — The nonprofit organization History of the Heartland is leading an idea sharing and organizational meeting for local churches this week.

The meeting will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Paul's Chili, located at 999 N. Water St. in Decatur. It's open to any church interested in participating.

History of the Heartland has helped host multiple church events during past historic preservation weeks, including a Church Street church stroll and a stained-glass stories tour.

The organization said it's hosting the meeting following multiple requests from community members asking for more church events.

Churches are encouraged to send a representative to the meeting and can call 217-791-1385 to reserve a spot or request more information.